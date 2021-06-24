A PROMINENT figure in the region’s cyber security sector is playing a leading role in a new organisation launched to support economic growth in the industry. Phil Jackman has been confirmed as Treasurer and Secretariat for the UK Cyber Cluster Collaboration (UKC3), which is aimed at stimulating innovation and supporting the development of cyber skills nationally. UKC3 will co-ordinate with Government, industry bodies and regional cyber clusters across the UK. Phil is a Director and Vice Chair of Dynamo North East and organises the annual #CyberFest conference. He is at the forefront of the cyber security world in the North East, leading Dynamo’s cyber security cluster. Phil said: “UKC3 is a direct result of longstanding discussions between cyber security clusters across the country. UKC3 will make a huge difference and will provide a united voice for the clusters. There are between 20 and 30 clusters around the UK and UKC3 brings them together to share best practice, ideas, and innovation. We’ll also be organising and hosting regular events. “UKC3 is great news for the north east and my role helps put the region at the centre of what is going on. We’re a fundamental part of this new organisation and I’m sure our involvement will help propel the region’s cyber security sector forward. “Our aim is to provide a single interface so that industry stakeholders can engage with the UK’s cyber cluster network. Our intention is to spur economic growth and cyber sector prosperity across the UK.” Richard Yorke, Chair, of Cheltenham-based CyNam, and now Chair of UKC3, said: “The UK’s thriving cyber sector is recognised as world-leading and through greater collaboration, innovation and skills development we have a real opportunity to deliver growth that benefits businesses and individual citizens across the UK. “This is an exciting and pivotal time for the cyber industry and I encourage organisations to engage with us to drive growth in the sector.” UKC3’s board is made up of Cyber Cluster leads from across the UK including: Richard Yorke (Cyber Cheltenham – CyNam) – as Chair of UKC3, Phil Jackman (Cyber North/North East Cyber Cluster) – Treasurer and Secretariat, Melanie Oldham (Yorkshire Cyber Security Cluster) as Vice Chair and Stakeholder Management/Communications, Ciara Mitchell (ScotlandIS Cyber) leading on Ecosystem Development, Linda Smith (Midlands Cyber), leading on Innovation and John Davies (Cyber Wales/South Wales Cyber Cluster) leading on Skills Growth. In addition, an Advisory Group has been established with further Cluster representatives. Phil leads on Dynamo North East’s cyber resilience cluster, which is supported by Accenture, and aims to champion the region’s cyber-security and resilience sector; work with universities to develop increase cyber research and development; to enhance skills in the sector and to work with law enforcement and other agencies to meet regional and UK-wide cyber security objectives. This year’s #CyberFest programme starts on September 7 with a session on Cyber Security in a Rapidly Changing World. A further nine cyber security events are planned throughout the rest of September – for more details or to sign up to an event, go to the Dynamo website at www.dynamonortheast.co.uk Dynamo North East is a business-led organisation with the core mission of ‘Growing the north east tech economy through collaboration, innovation, skills and noise.’ With more than 160 members, it is made up of IT organisations, large corporate employers in the region, consultants, technology hubs, education providers, local government and suppliers to the industry. Dynamo is part funded by the ERDF as part of the Catalysing Innovation in North East Clusters project, delivered by the Innovation SuperNetwork.