Curtain manufacturer Jeffrey Carr has switched production to make scrubs and gowns for the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak, working with Northumbria University and the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

The company collected 460 metres of specialist material last week (15 April) from the Fashion Design department at the university with NHS approved patterns to make scrubs in three different sizes.

Ian Carr, Director of Jeffrey Carr said: “Our whole team is keen to do whatever we can to help at this time, and we were put in touch with Northumbria University through Northumbria Healthcare trust.

“We had closed the factory following Government advice and for the safety of our staff, but when we found out about this opportunity we asked everyone if they would like to come back. The factory was rearranged for social distancing so that everyone can work at least two metres apart. The fabric supplied was cut by our team ready to keep our machinists supplied to maximise production.

“The first batch of around 250 sets of scrubs is due to be completed and collected this week.”

The collaboration is part of a project to produce thousands of clinical gowns and scrubs using material sourced by the NHS and the expertise and facilities of Northumbria University. Skilled Fashion Design technicians and academics are working alongside Northumbria Healthcare staff and volunteers with previous experience of working in the textile industry.

Gateshead-based Jeffrey Carr manufactures and installs curtains and soft furnishings for some of the country’s leading hotel, care home and retirement village groups.

Businesses and organisations who are able to supply or donate PPE in the North East can contact the region’s central PPE hub by emailing ngccg.ppe@nhs.net or visiting https://nhsjoinourjourney.org.uk/key-documents-and-briefings/ppe/

www.jeffreycarr.co.uk