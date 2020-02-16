British team switches to the McLaren 720S GT3 for the 2020 season

Second 720S GT3 confirmed for the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS

Full Endurance Cup entry will see the 720S GT3 compete at the 24 Hours of Spa for the first time

The McLaren 720S GT3 will join the grid with Jenson Team Rocket RJN, after the British team confirmed entry into the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS for the 2020 season. The team, established by 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, will take on the full five-date Endurance Cup calendar including one round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Total 24 Hours of Spa. The driver line-up for the season will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The 2019 season saw Jenson Team Rocket RJN debut in the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS – formerly the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup – debuting at the season-opener in Monza and taking a season-best 4th-place finish in the Silver Cup at the Total 24 Hours of Spa.

This announcement sees Jenson Team Rocket RJN as the latest team to join McLaren Customer Racing, switching to the 720S GT3. The latest GT3 racecar from McLaren enters its second competitive season in 2020, contesting the GT World Challenge Europe for the first time.

“It is great to have Jenson Team Rocket RJN join the Customer Racing family for 2020. The GT World Challenge Europe offers probably the biggest challenge in GT3 racing and the 720S GT3 has kicked off the year with a strong result on its Bathurst 12 Hour debut last weekend, taking an outright podium and class victory. We now have a strong foundation to build on, and this latest programme with Jenson Team Rocket RJN is extremely exciting for the new season ahead.”

Ian Morgan, Director of Motorsport, McLaren Automotive

“It is exciting to confirm that Jenson Team Rocket RJN will be campaigning the 720S GT3 and racing with McLaren this season. The GT World Challenge Europe grid gets stronger and stronger every year, and the racing is amongst the best in the world. We go into the season full of confidence with a team boasting huge experience and a car which has already proven itself as a race winner.”

Jenson Button, 2009 Formula 1 world champion.

The first round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup takes place in Monza, Italy, over the weekend 17-19 April.