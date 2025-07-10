Wimbledon 2025 Latest News: Swiatek and Anisimova Into Final, Djokovic Battles Injury, Line-Calling Chaos, and Celebrity Drama

Wimbledon 2025 has delivered everything from stunning upsets and heat-induced delays to viral moments in the Royal Box. As the tournament races toward its thrilling conclusion, fans are on the edge of their seats. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest results, controversies, and standout stories from the All England Club.

🎾 Women’s Singles Final Set: Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova

The women’s competition has been nothing short of electric. Iga Świątek, the world No. 1 from Poland, cruised into the final with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win over Belinda Bencic, showing her class and control on Centre Court.

She will face Amanda Anisimova, who pulled off the upset of the tournament by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 semifinal. Anisimova, making her first-ever Grand Slam final appearance, held her nerve during a dramatic moment involving a controversial net-cord call that left Sabalenka fuming.

The final between Swiatek and Anisimova will take place on Saturday, July 12, and promises to be a blockbuster showdown between power and precision.

🏆 Men’s Semifinals: Djokovic vs Sinner, Alcaraz vs Fritz

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic continues to defy expectations. The Serbian legend battled through his quarterfinal clash with Flavio Cobolli, despite a nasty fall that caused him to cancel his next training session. Djokovic now faces Jannik Sinner in the semifinal—a rematch of their gripping 2023 encounter.

In the other half of the draw, Carlos Alcaraz edged out Tommy Paul, while Taylor Fritz stunned Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller. Alcaraz and Fritz will go head-to-head in what could be one of the most explosive matches of the tournament.

The men’s semifinals are scheduled for Friday, July 11, with the final to follow on Sunday, July 13.

🔥 Heat Delays and Sabalenka’s Compassionate Moment

Wimbledon 2025 has been gripped by scorching weather, with several matches experiencing delays due to fans falling ill in the stands. During her semifinal, Aryna Sabalenka paused play to distribute ice and water to struggling spectators near Centre Court—a rare moment of humanity that earned widespread praise.

Officials have issued multiple heat advisories, and player welfare remains a concern as temperatures soar across London.

⚠️ Tech Trouble: Line-Calling Chaos Disrupts Play

Technology took centre stage for the wrong reasons this week as a glitch in Wimbledon’s automated line-calling system caused a bizarre “fault” call during the Taylor Fritz vs. Karen Khachanov quarterfinal.

The system incorrectly interrupted a rally mid-point, leading to a heated discussion with the chair umpire. This latest malfunction is one of several hiccups this year, prompting officials to conduct a review of the digital infrastructure for 2026.

🎭 Hugh Grant Snoozes in the Royal Box — and Goes Viral

Hollywood star Hugh Grant became an unexpected social media sensation after cameras caught him dozing off in the Royal Box, just rows behind Queen Camilla. The clip, taken during the Djokovic match, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of light-hearted memes and gifs across the internet.

The moment added a bit of British charm to the tournament’s off-court antics.

🐾 Martina Navratilova vs Wimbledon’s Dog Ban

Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova criticised the tournament’s strict “no dogs allowed” policy after she was barred from bringing her beloved dog Lulu to the grounds. While Wimbledon stood firm on their policy, Navratilova praised a local London restaurant for allowing Lulu to dine alongside her indoors.

📺 BBC Backlash After Rodman Blunder

The BBC faced backlash after a controversial broadcast mix-up during Ben Shelton’s match, where commentators awkwardly referenced Trinity Rodman and Dennis Rodman, confusing viewers and detracting from Shelton’s victory. Following viewer complaints, the BBC issued an official apology for the timing and tone of the remarks.

📅 Wimbledon 2025: Key Dates Ahead

📌 Event 🗓️ Date Men’s Semifinals Friday, July 11 Women’s Final Saturday, July 12 Men’s Final Sunday, July 13

As Wimbledon reaches its final stages, the tension is building. With elite showdowns, drama on and off the court, and a women’s final for the ages, there’s no doubt Wimbledon 2025 will be remembered as one of the most dramatic editions in recent history.