Newcastle-based, global affiliate marketing specialist Silverbean is the new agency of choice for the John Lewis Partnership Affiliate Programme.

The agency will manage affiliate activity to drive incremental growth across John Lewis & Partners, Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis Finance, leveraging Impact’s SaaS partner platform to deliver improved analytics and insights and further boost programme success.

Louise James, Global Associate Director at Silverbean, said: “We are immensely proud to have been appointed by the John Lewis Partnership to support the growth of their affiliate and partner marketing programme, alongside Impact.

“There’s a significant amount of untapped potential within the channel, and our dedicated team can’t wait to start executing the ideas we presented at pitch, alongside their internal marketing team.”

Laura Parrott, on behalf of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “After a thorough review of the market, we are excited to be working with Silverbean and Impact to grow and enhance our John Lewis Partnership affiliate programmes.

“Silverbean will work closely with our in-house teams to accelerate affiliate growth across John Lewis, Waitrose and John Lewis Finance, enabling our brands to work more closely together. Impact’s technology will further support the teams to deliver on our specific needs and align with our marketing strategy.”

Florian Gramshammer, Managing Director, EMEA, at Impact, said: “We are delighted that the John Lewis Partnership recognises that partnership programmes are significantly underleveraged in today’s market. Forward-thinking brands are leveraging programmes with increasing sophistication, turbo-charging growth and performance in the process. We can’t wait to get started.”

Silverbean, which has offices in Newcastle upon Tyne, Teesside and Sydney, has grown rapidly over recent years, boasting over 40 employees specialising in the affiliate and partner marketing sector and driving sales performance for clients in a range of verticals including fashion, sport, beauty, travel, ticketing and more.