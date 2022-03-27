Reveal of the McLaren Racing Team including the MCL36 Formula 1 car, live from McLaren Technology Centre – 19:00 GMT, February 11, 2022

McLaren Artura joins launch show, with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo behind the wheel

McLaren MCL36 will be joined by our new challengers in IndyCar, Extreme E and the McLaren Shadow esports team.

Head to cars.mclaren.com where the reveal will be livestreamed from 19:00 GMT on Friday, February 11 2022.

Visit the McLaren Automotive and McLaren F1 social channels throughout the day for pre and post launch coverage, as well as the livestream itself.