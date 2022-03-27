- Reveal of the McLaren Racing Team including the MCL36 Formula 1 car, live from McLaren Technology Centre – 19:00 GMT, February 11, 2022
- McLaren Artura joins launch show, with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo behind the wheel
- McLaren MCL36 will be joined by our new challengers in IndyCar, Extreme E and the McLaren Shadow esports team.
Head to cars.mclaren.com where the reveal will be livestreamed from 19:00 GMT on Friday, February 11 2022.
Visit the McLaren Automotive and McLaren F1 social channels throughout the day for pre and post launch coverage, as well as the livestream itself.