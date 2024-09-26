School Jokes of the Day

Sure! Here are a few fun school-related jokes:
- Why did the teacher wear sunglasses to class?
Because her students were so bright!
- Why was the math book sad?
It had too many problems.
- What did the pencil say to the paper?
“You’ve got a great point!”
- Why don’t you do math in the jungle?
Because if you add 4+4, you get ate!
- What did the science book say to the history book?
“You’re so old!”
- Why was the music teacher arrested?
She got caught with too many notes.
- Why did the student bring a ladder to school?
Because she wanted to go to high school!
- What’s a math teacher’s favorite place to go on vacation?
Times Square!
- Why did the geometry teacher break up with the algebra teacher?
They just couldn’t find the right angle.
- What’s a teacher’s favorite nation?
Expla-nation!
Hope these bring some laughs!