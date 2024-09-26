  • Thu. Sep 26th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Funny

School Jokes of the Day

ByDave Stopher

Sep 26, 2024

Sure! Here are a few fun school-related jokes:

  1. Why did the teacher wear sunglasses to class?
    Because her students were so bright!
  2. Why was the math book sad?
    It had too many problems.
  3. What did the pencil say to the paper?
    “You’ve got a great point!”
  4. Why don’t you do math in the jungle?
    Because if you add 4+4, you get ate!
  5. What did the science book say to the history book?
    “You’re so old!”
  6. Why was the music teacher arrested?
    She got caught with too many notes.
  7. Why did the student bring a ladder to school?
    Because she wanted to go to high school!
  8. What’s a math teacher’s favorite place to go on vacation?
    Times Square!
  9. Why did the geometry teacher break up with the algebra teacher?
    They just couldn’t find the right angle.
  10. What’s a teacher’s favorite nation?
    Expla-nation!

Hope these bring some laughs!

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Funny
Pub Jokes To Get in That Weekend Mood
Sep 26, 2024 Dave Stopher
Funny
Some Great Dad Jokes For Today
Sep 26, 2024 Dave Stopher
Funny
Jokes For Today….
Sep 26, 2024 Dave Stopher

You missed

Politics
Funny
Funny
North East News