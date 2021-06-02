Local property and regeneration specialist Jomast has announced further investment in Albert North, a multi-million-pound regeneration project in the centre of Middlesbrough.

Albert Road, which is a main thoroughfare in the town, was transformed into Albert North two years ago and the rebirth of the area has gone from strength to strength.

Made up of a collection of eclectic buildings it has benefited from a significant transformation. It now boasts a number of modern studios and offices, as well as food and drink outlets and is home to many of the towns digital and creative businesses.

Since regeneration of the area started, Jomast has let over 50,000 sq ft and welcomed numerous high-profile businesses, including Mabo, Big Bite, Salesfire, SockMonkey, Appamondo, The Human Group, LouTom Media and iConvert.

All of the upper floor space at its SIXTEEN/26 building is now fully occupied. Several ground floor units have also been taken by various independents, including Cocoon & Bauer, Pie Jackers, Alkaline Kitchen, Ananda Wellbeing and King B.

Albert North’s close proximity to Middlesbrough Rail Station has also proved popular with businesses that have chosen to relocate to the area. With further improvements to the station underway and new direct trains from Middlesbrough to London starting later this year, it provides excellent public transport links across the region and the UK.

Mark Hill, commercial property director at Jomast, said: “The response to Albert North has been tremendous, and with such a high level of occupancy, our focus now moves onto refurbishing TWENTYEIGHT/32 which was occupied by Barclays up until the end of last year.

“The building offers circa 24,000 sq ft over six floors and will benefit from a full refit including a new reception, new lifts and external enhancements.

“Once again, we’re working with interior design specialists Cocoon & Bauer to ensure we provide the open, modern and flexible office space businesses are looking for to meet their growing needs.”

The work will take approximately nine months and once completed will further enhance this historic part of the town.

Businesses relocating to Albert North can take advantage of an incentive scheme which includes perks such as high-speed broadband, rent and rate incentives, free public health initiatives for all staff and a town centre loyalty card with exclusive discounts.

Anyone interested in leasing units should contact Jomast directly on 01642 666 936 or visit www.albertnorth.co.uk for more details.