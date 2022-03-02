Andrew Marsh, current Chair of Age UK Northumberland, will be coming to the end of his six year tenure in the role in March and to mark the occasion he will be jumping out of a plane.

Andrew, who is also a Vistage Chair, NED and entrepreneur is taking the sky-high leap to raise money for his favourite charity, and as he is afraid of heights, it is no easy challenge.

Scheduled for the 31st March, Andrew has said if he hits his fundraising target of £5000 that he will take requests to make the jump in fancy dress and allow a member of the Age UK Northumberland team to push him out of the plane! He also said:

“After six short years as Chair of Age UK Northumberland, I feel that it is time as I step down from the role of chair, to celebrate the journey that we have all taken – for the team, they get to enjoy pushing me out of the plane and for me, challenging myself beyond the comprehensible, as I hate heights.

“The reason this fundraising challenge is so important to me, is that I know every day our staff push themselves out of their comfort zone to care for, support and enable our older people of Northumberland to live their best life.

“I’m so proud of our dedicated teams of employees and volunteers, and of the outstanding things they achieve. By donating to my Just Giving page, not only do you ensure that I’m launched out of a plane, but you’ll also be contributing to the brilliant ongoing work of this crucial charity.”

It’s not all bad news and life risking fundraising stunts though.

Age UK Northumberland won’t be losing Andrew all together as it has been confirmed that on the request of the team, he has taken the role of President. Amy Whyte, CEO of the charity who looks after the county’s older community helping them safely stay in their own homes, whilst offering a range of services including information and advice, social activities and much more, said:

“The entire team and board are delighted that Andrew will be staying with us in the capacity of President.

“He may be jumping out of a plane to do a grand fundraise exit for us, but he isn’t getting away that easily! His contribution over the last six years has been instrumental and at such an exciting delivery time for the organisation, the continued strategic direction is invaluable.”

Andrew’s offer to fundraise comes with a twist though – he has said if he doesn’t raise his target amount, his feet will stay firmly on the ground:

“It is in everyone’s interest to sponsor me, as if I don’t hit my target, my feet are staying on the ground. I’m delighted to stay as President, and am doing this for an amazing cause, so I’d really appreciate if everyone could support by donating to it, please!!”

Simply click here: donate now