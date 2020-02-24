UTILITA ARENA NEWCASTLE SUNDAY 5TH JULY 2020

10.30AM, 1.30PM and 4.30PM PERFORMANCES

Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon produced by Spin Master, PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” brings everybody’s favourite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. When Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue.

Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest, when they take the stage in Newcastle at Utilita Arena.

Featuring a cast of everybody’s favourite PAW Patrol characters and presented by Life Like Touring, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol Live! shows that ‘no job is too big, no pup is too small’ and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork.

The show includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach that brings the pups to life on stage with their vehicles and packs during the all-important rescue mission. The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script, a good introduction to live theatre for young children. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to popular locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s Farm and Jake’s Mountain. During the show, the audience has the opportunity to participate in the adventure and become a part of the PAW Patrol Cheer Team.

Tickets will go on sale 9.00am Friday 6th December and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 * or from 11.00am in person from the Utilita Arena Box Office. To book accessible seating, please call the accessible hotline on 0800 988 4440. Please note venue facility and booking fees will apply. *Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult. Under 1’s do not require a ticket.

The 4.30pm performance will be a BSL performance.