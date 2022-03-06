In keeping with their increasing global profile and ambitious growth strategy, Korean game publisher Kakao Games is eager to announce a 20 million USD strategic investment from Kakao Games Europe B.V. in American independent game developer Frost Giant Studios.

Founded in 2020 by industry veterans Tim Morten and Tim Campbell, Frost Giant Studios is currently at work developing their first real-time strategy (RTS) game, further details of which are expected to be announced later this year.

The game industry mainstays have had their hand in a number of the best-selling PC game franchises of all time, with Tim Morten (Frost Giant CEO and Production Director) having acted as Production Director for StarCraft II, and Tim Campbell (Frost Giant Game Director and President) working as Lead Campaign Designer for WarCraft III, amongst their various high-profile accomplishments.

“The team at Frost Giant Studio have already proven they have strong development capabilities, creating beloved RTS hits in the global market in the past,” says Kakao Games CEO Kyehyun Cho. “We look forward to seeing them present their first game as a studio, and will actively work together to showcase good work through our close partnership.”

Frost Giant Studios CEO Tim Morten notes, “Kakao Games is a Publisher recognized in both the Korean and global markets; we are very happy to be working together. With their support, we’ll do our best to present a next-gen RTS game that can be enjoyed by players worldwide.”

In addition to this investment, Kakao Games overall continues to expand its lineup with promising and skilled domestic (Korean) and international dev studios, including Ocean Drive Studio, Second Dive, NINEARK, Reality MagiQ, and more.