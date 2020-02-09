New sporty Kamiq and Scala Monte Carlo trims announced

Unique design and equipment packages for new range-toppers

Amundsen infotainment and Virtual Cockpit fitted as standard

Monte Carlo interior features sports seats, black roof lining and red LED ambient lighting

Milton Keynes, 29 January 2020: ŠKODA is set to give its acclaimed Scala and Kamiq ranges a sporting edge with the introduction of a new Monte Carlo trim level. Named in celebration of ŠKODA’s successes at the legendary Monte Carlo rally, this feature-packed trim combines luxury with a dynamic look and a host of advanced technology.

Both models are equipped with motorsport-inspired design touches that give them a dynamic appearance. The Kamiq Monte Carlo features a host of gloss black detailing, along with 18-inch black Vega alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, full LED headlights and tail lights, and a special sports front bumper. At the rear, there is a black diffuser and black boot lettering.

Inside, the Kamiq Monte Carlo is equipped with sports seats, sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals as standard. Passengers also benefit from ambient lighting in red, a black roof lining and door sills with Kamiq lettering. In terms of technology, all Kamiq Monte Carlo models feature ŠKODA’s innovative Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, Amundsen infotainment system with 9.2-inch display, gesture control and Care Connect for one year.

The Kamiq Monte Carlo is available with two engine options; a 1.0 TSI 115PS unit and a 1.5 TSI 150PS engine. Both can be specified with either a six speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Prices range from £23,305 for the 1.0 TSI 115PS model to £25,955 for the 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG model.

The new Scala Monte Carlo delivers an equally eye-catching makeover with an exterior design package that includes full LED headlights and tail lights, sport front bumper, extended tailgate glass, panoramic roof and black trim around the radiator grille. Like the Kamiq, the Scala Monte Carlo features a distinctive black rear diffuser, rear spoiler and black lettering across the tailgate. Striking 18-inch black Vega alloy wheels complete the exterior design package.

The Scala Monte Carlo’s interior mirrors that of the Kamiq and features an Amundsen infotainment system with 9.2-inch display, Virtual Cockpit, sports seats and a sports steering wheel. Monte Carlo owners also benefit from red ambient LED lighting, a black roof lining and leather pack with distinctive red stitching. Aluminium pedals, chrome surrounds on the air vents and door sills with Scala lettering completes the interior design package.

Scala Monte Carlo buyers can choose between two TSI petrol engines; a 1.0 TSI 115PS and 1.5 TSI 150PS, both of which can be specified with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox as an option. Positioned at the top of the range, Monte Carlo models are priced between £22,680 and £25,350 OTR. Order books for both models are open now with the first deliveries expected in Spring.

Kamiq Monte Carlo OTR pricing

Engine NEDC Equivalent CO 2 Combined (g/km) VED Band Insurance Group (50) Recommended OTR BiK 2019/2020 P11D Value 1.0 TSI 115PS 116 G 12E £23,305.00 27% £23,080.00 1.0 TSI 115PS DSG 113 G 12E £24,555.00 26% £24,330.00 1.5 TSI 150PS 113 G 17E £24,705.00 26% £24,480.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG 116 G 17E £25,955.00 27% £25,730.00



Scala Monte Carlo OTR pricing