Castle Building Services has announced two senior appointments, Ben Fawcett as procurement director and Andrew Heron as commercial manager.

With the business for eight years, Ben steps up from purchasing manager and Andrew who joined the company in 2020 previously held the position of senior quantity surveyor. Both Andrew and Ben now sit on the senior management team.

Headquartered in Hebburn, with a headcount of 134 and offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Teesside and Leeds, Castle Building Services, which last year recorded £30 million turnover, is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services, offering a wide range of high-quality engineering and contracting services covering all aspects of building, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.

Ben Fawcett, said: “This is the first time the company has appointed a procurement director, highlighting the growth and development we are experiencing and the pipeline of work that we have on the order books.

“Going forward, I will be involved in business strategy and assessing ways to continually improve our processes and procedures. It is an opportunity for me to gain a deeper insight of the business and to assist my own development.”

Andrew Heron, said: “Being appointed commercial manager and being asked to sit on the senior management team highlights the progression paths at the company. I am looking forward to building my team and passing on knowledge to my colleagues.

“The opportunities are there to develop your career if you have the right mindset, are committed and work hard.”

The appointments follow the internal promotion of Andrew Dawson from commercial director to managing director. Andrew said: “Ben and Andrew have the capability and knowledge to help really develop and improve the business. I know they will really step up and embrace their new roles.

“We have worked hard to develop progression paths and, within the senior management team, we have that essential blend of experience and youth. This will enable fresh ideas to be supported by tried and tested methods.

“As well as creating progression paths, we also have a mentoring system in place. Indeed, I am an example of this, having benefitted from the experience of senior members of the team and we will be continually looking at ways to develop and retain our loyal team.”

