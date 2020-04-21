Free-of-charge roadside assistance offered to all NHS and key workers currently driving a Nissan

Vehicle recovery programme during COVID-19 lockdown designed to keep key workers mobile, regardless of their vehicle’s age or warranty coverage

Nissan also offering warranty peace of mind to customers whose service/repair work needs to be delayed due to current restrictions

Key workers currently driving Nissan vehicles can now access roadside assistance services free of charge, to help them stay mobile during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nissan has adapted its existing vehicle assistance programme to cover these workers, regardless of their vehicle’s age or warranty coverage.

In the event that roadside assistance is required, key workers can simply call Nissan Assistance on 0330 123 1231, give the details of their Nissan vehicle and a technician will be dispatched to assist them.

The cover includes roadside repair and recovery to the nearest Nissan dealership still able to stay open for after sales service. In addition, Nissan will also prioritise free-of-charge courtesy cars for key workers should their vehicle need to be repaired at a dealership.

Meanwhile, Nissan would also like to reassure all of its customers that vehicle warranties will still be honoured if they miss a scheduled service or warranty repair work as a result of the ongoing government-imposed restrictions.

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director of Nissan GB, said: “We are extremely grateful to our nation’s key workers for their selfless dedication and commitment.”