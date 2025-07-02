KGM Motors UK announces new Motability offers with advanced payments starting from £299

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, has announced its latest Motability offers for summer 2025, with advanced payments starting from just £299 across a selection of models. Available from 1st July to 30th September 2025, the new offers are designed to make driving a brand-new KGM vehicle more accessible for eligible Motability customers.

The updated Motability line-up includes the compact and stylish KGM Tivoli, the spacious and versatile Korando, and the boldly designed, adventure-ready Torres, offering customers a range of practical options to suit various needs and lifestyles.

Tivoli – From £299 Advance Payment

The KGM Tivoli is the perfect entry point into the KGM range. With its distinctive design, compact dimensions, and generous standard specification, the Tivoli is ideal for drivers looking for an agile and comfortable everyday vehicle. On the Motability Scheme, the Tivoli is available from just £299 advanced payment for the manual model, or £499 for automatic transmission, offering excellent value in the small SUV segment.

Korando K35 – From £3,499 Advance Payment

The Korando K35 Auto provides a step up in size and feels at home anywhere, thanks to its slick body details and stylish features. The interior of the Korando exudes contemporary styling and a high-quality finish packed with technology. Now available on the Motability Scheme with an advance payment of £3,499, the Korando is ideal for customers who need additional space for passengers or mobility aids without compromising on comfort or performance.

Torres – From £2,999 Advance Payment

Topping the range is the KGM Torres, one of the brand’s latest SUVs designed with striking looks, practicality, and space in mind. The Torres K30 is available from £2,999, while the mid-range K40 variant is offered from £3,499, featuring added convenience specifications and safety enhancements. For customers requiring extra capability, the Torres AWD model is also available from £3,999, providing confident handling and performance in all conditions.

These offers are available at participating Motability-accredited KGM retailers across the UK. Customers must be eligible for the Motability Scheme, and all vehicles are offered subject to availability and scheme terms and conditions.

For more information or to find your nearest KGM dealership, visit https://www.kgm-motors.co.uk/offers/motability/

Terms and conditions

*Fuel consumption figures for the KGM range in mpg: Combined 30.1-39.6; CO 2 emissions in g/km 162-246. All KGM vehicles on the Motability Scheme come as standard with a 5-year/100,000-mile warranty. Models shown are for illustrative purposes only. Specifications may vary. Advance Payment may vary depending on the model and is correct at time of print.

£APs Tivoli from £299, Korando from £3,499 and Torres from £2,999. Prices valid until 30/09/25, subject to availability. Please ask your KGM participating dealer for more full details. Available to eligible customers of the Motability Scheme only. The Motability Scheme is available to recipients of the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment. The Motability Scheme is operated by Motability Operations Limited. Terms and conditions apply.