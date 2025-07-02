Kia crowned ‘Most Influential Electrified Car Maker’ with five models spotlighted in 2025 EcoCar Electrified Top 50 awards

Kia wins ‘Most Influential Electrified Car Maker’ at Diesel&EcoCar Magazine’s ‘EcoCar Electrified Top 50’ awards

Kia EV3 wins ‘Best Electric Compact SUV’

Kia Niro named ‘Best Hybrid Medium SUV’ and ‘Best Plug-In Hybrid Medium SUV’

Five Kia models ranked in the top 30

Kia has been named ‘Most Influential Electrified Car Maker’ in Diesel&EcoCar Magazine’s 2025 ‘EcoCar Electrified Top 50’ awards, with five electrified models earning a place in the top 30, and three taking home category wins. This recognition reflects Kia’s decade-long commitment to innovation, beginning with the launch of the Soul EV in 2014 and culminating in a diverse and forward-thinking product range.

The annual Top 50 list, compiled by the editorial team at Diesel&EcoCar Magazine, recognises the most significant vehicles and brands shaping the future of motoring. Judged on innovation, performance, efficiency, and real-world appeal, the awards highlight the best electrified cars available in the UK today.

The editorial team praised Kia’s expansive electrified portfolio, noting that the brand now offers “a full range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models,” from the versatile Niro EV to the cutting-edge EV3. Along with Kia’s upcoming models such as the EV4, EV5 and commercial vehicles, Kia’s influence on the zero-emissions landscape is undeniable.

Top 50 highlights

Kia EV3 : ranked 4 th overall and named ‘Best Electric Compact SUV’

: ranked 4 overall and named Kia Niro : ranked 10 th , winning ‘Best Hybrid Medium SUV’ and ‘Best Plug-in Hybrid Medium SUV’

: ranked 10 , winning and Kia Sportage : ranked 17 th , praised for its practicality and hybrid versatility

: ranked 17 , praised for its practicality and hybrid versatility Kia EV6 : ranked 19 th , recognised for its sleek design and high-performance EV credentials

: ranked 19 , recognised for its sleek design and high-performance EV credentials Kia EV9: ranked 27th, applauded for redefining the large electric SUV segment

Model spotlights

The Kia EV3 marks a new era of urban electric driving. Described by judges as “proof that compact crossovers can still make a big impression,” the EV3 distils the bold design of the larger EV9 into a more accessible package. With up to 375 miles of range and a punchy 201bhp motor, it stands out in the compact SUV class. Packed with advanced connectivity and Kia’s latest infotainment system, the EV3 was praised for interior finishes that “punch well above its price point,” earning it the title of Best Electric Compact SUV.

The Kia Niro continues its legacy as a flexible and family-friendly electrified vehicle. Available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric model, the Niro offers a smart interior, generous equipment levels, and a practical body shared across all variants. Judges called it “one of the most sensible choices on sale,” and its dual category wins, Best Hybrid Medium SUV and Best Plug-in Hybrid Medium SUV, highlight its versatility and enduring appeal.

One of the UK’s best-selling family SUVs, the Kia Sportage, climbed to 17th in the rankings. Its broad range of electrified options, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, make it a compelling alternative to traditional diesel models. The cabin was described as “modern,” with “generous space and strong refinement,” while its standout styling and seven-year warranty reinforce its reputation as a smart and reliable choice.

The refreshed EV6 continues to set benchmarks in the electric crossover segment. With ultra-rapid charging, up to 361 miles of range, and a sleek coupé-like design, it remains “one of the most desirable EVs on sale.” Whether opting for the entry-level ‘Air’ or the sporty ‘GT-Line S’, drivers benefit from long-distance capability, premium features, and high-performance technology. The new flagship EV6 GT, boasting supercar-rivalling performance, further cements the EV6’s status as a segment leader.

Kia’s electric flagship, the EV9, redefines what a large SUV can be. With bold, boxy styling and a high-tech, comfortable interior, it offers up to 349 miles of range from its 99.8kWh battery. Dual-motor versions deliver 378bhp and 0-to-62mph in under six seconds, while even the base Air model impresses with refinement and practicality. Judges noted that the EV9 “challenges the premium establishment with space, features and value,” and the upcoming GT variant promises a thrilling 502bhp.

Kia’s performance in the 2025 EcoCar Electrified Top 50 is a testament to its strategic focus on electrification, design excellence, and customer-first innovation. With multiple category wins and a diverse lineup of acclaimed models, Kia continues to lead the charge toward a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable automotive future.