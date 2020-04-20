Kia dealers across the UK have been doing their bit to help support key workers, NHS staff and the vulnerable during this challenging time. Despite the closure of dealership showrooms, many dealerships have kept their workshops open to help keep NHS staff and key workers on the road.

Some of Kia’s 186-strong network taking direct action to support the fight against COVID-19 include:

In Wales, Gravells Narbeth have converted their showroom into a hub for Pembrokeshire Round Tables to prepare food hampers for frontline NHS staff at Withybush General Hospital in Haverfordwest. They also provided a loan car to an A&E Nurse at Withybush General Hospital, when the engine on her own car failed, enabling her to continue working in her vital role.

Ian Gravell, Dealer Principal at Gravells, said: “During these challenging times, we wanted to unite the community in coming together to support our NHS workers. It didn’t take long to source the products and to know that our hampers brought smiles to the faces of our local NHS heroes is well worth it!”

Staff at Gravells Kidwelly have also been getting on board by teaming up with a local farm shop to take grocery orders over the phone and then deliver them to those who are vulnerable or self-isolating. They are taking special precautions when delivering the groceries, such as handling the items with gloves and placing the groceries outside the door before knocking and stepping away.

Down in the South West in Somerset, FJ Chalke have been offering to pick-up essential goods on behalf of those in need. One grateful customer said: “I have been dealing with them for many years and they always go the extra mile. Please accept my thanks for your most kind offer.” In addition, there is a dedicated team ready to answer all customer enquiries, as well as opening up their workshop services to NHS and key workers.

Further East, WJ King Kia Sidcup in Kent have donated 500 car seat covers to Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust so that its team of 60 community nurses can stay safe when attending people at home, preventing the spread of coronavirus. Steve Sutherland, Ambassador for Charlton Athletic Community Trust, who asked for WJ King Kia’s support, said: “Within minutes they had 500 ready to be picked up! I’m blown away and forever thankful for this generous offer to our local key workers.”

Allan Nash, WJ King Group Aftersales Manager, commented: “It was a no-brainer when we got the call from Steve. We’re delighted we can help keep our local Community Nurses safe during their key work at this time. We really are all in this together and just happy we could help out.”

Fine Cars Kia in Hampshire are supporting the NHS by donating the use of their e-Niros to transport essential supplies around the local area to assist the vulnerable who are in need of urgent help. Staff members at Fine Cars have also volunteered to be a part of the initiative and are helping to deliver the supplies.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, said: “I am immensely proud of all our dealers who are getting involved to help their local communities, key workers and NHS staff at such a critical time. Now more than ever we need to pull together to support each other, whether it be through volunteering, donations or simply being at the end of the phone to ease customer concerns. Keep up the good work!”