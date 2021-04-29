UK pre-reservations for all-new Kia EV6 close after 30 April

1,000 UK pre-reservations of new all-electric model to-date

Customers can secure their order with £100 refundable deposit

Customer deliveries for EV6 and EV6 GT-line start in October 2021

Last chance to reserve high-performance EV6 GT before 2022

The UK pre-reservation window for the all-new Kia EV6 will close after 30 April, Kia Motors (UK) Limited announces today. To-date, more than 1,000 UK customers have pre-reserved their EV6.

The pre-reservation process enables customers to secure an early ordering slot for the new battery electric vehicle (BEV) via the Kia UK website, with a fully refundable £100 charge. Pre-reservation customers will be invited to place their order during an exclusive two week ordering period in May, ahead of general sale.

Customers can visit the Kia UK website to configure and pre-reserve their EV6, here: www.kia.com/uk/new-cars/ev6/. First UK deliveries of the EV6 start from October 2021.

30 April also represents the last chance for customers to pre-reserve the 576bhp EV6 GT, with a dual-motor all-wheel drive system enabling it to accelerate from 0-to-62mph in just 3.5 seconds. First UK customer deliveries of the new high-performance GT BEV are due from October 2022, with the ordering window closing at the end of April until 2022.

Kia recently revealed basic pricing for the UK EV6 line-up. The baseline EV6 will start from £40,895, while sports-inspired EV6 GT-line models start from £43,895. Pricing for the high-performance GT model starts from £58,295. More detailed UK specifications will be announced soon.

When pre-reservation customers opt to fulfil their order they will benefit from a tailored charging service, featuring one year’s free subscription to KiaCharge Plus, alongside access to IONITY’s pan-European ultra-rapid EV charging network.