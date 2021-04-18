New Kia e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range available for £34,945 OTR (before applying any government grants)

New variant features the same 64kWh battery pack and 150kW motor as higher-specification models

282 miles from a single charge (WLTP combined) – more than any other sub-£35,000 BEV

e-Niro the UK’s best-selling EV in the first two months of 2021

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has opened the order books today for its new Kia e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range, offering more range than any other sub-£35,000 electric vehicle. The new model is now available to order across the UK, with customer deliveries due to start in July.

The new variant features the same long-range 64kWh battery pack and high-power 150kW motor as higher-specification e-Niro models, while offering a £34,945 on-the-road price (before applying any government grants).

The e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range is capable of travelling up to 282 miles on a single charge (WLTP combined), and up to 382 miles in city driving.

While its long-range battery pack and powerful electric motor delivers comparable driving range and performance to far more expensive EVs, it also provides a wide range of standard equipment. Highlights include its 8.0-inch touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels, reversing camera system and rear parking sensors, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Smart Key & Button Start. A battery heating system is also fitted, designed to insulate and warm up the battery while the vehicle is plugged in, minimising the adverse effects of cold temperatures.

The ‘2’ Long Range also offers the same large cabin and spacious boot as other e-Niro models, with generous space for five occupants and 451 litres of cargo capacity.

The e-Niro was the UK’s best-selling battery EV during the first two months of 2021, accounting for almost one in five of all nationwide EV sales up to the end of February.

All e-Niro models, including the new ‘2’ Long Range variant, allow owners to sign up to KiaCharge, a new UK-wide integrated public charging service. KiaCharge provides easier, comprehensive access to the UK public charging network for owners of the brand’s EV and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) models. More than 15,000 charge points across the UK are accessible from a single account, including those from several major charging networks, including bp pulse, Pod Point, IONITY, Source London, Chargepoint, NewMotion, Char-gy, and ESB. Certain national and regional charging networks are also accessible via KiaCharge.