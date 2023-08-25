Kia UK reveals pricing and specifications for EV9

- Three-grade line-up for new flagship three-row electric SUV
- Rear-wheel drive EV9 ‘Air’ from £64,995 (up to 336 miles’ range)
- ‘GT-Line’ from £72,495, ‘GT-Line S’ from £75,995 (up to 308 miles)
- Six-seat ‘GT-Line S’ with second-row swivel seats from £78,745
- All UK models offer long-range 99.8 kWh battery pack, heat pump, and three-row, seven-seat layout
- 10 sustainability ‘must-haves’ as standard on all EV9 models
- Order books open 6 July, first UK customer deliveries in early 2024
Kia UK has revealed pricing and specifications for the all-new Kia EV9 today, with pre-orders opening from 6 July for the brand’s new flagship three-row electric SUV.
Kia will offer three grades to EV9 buyers in the UK: ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’, each with a three-row, seven-seat layout as standard. All three models offer a 99.8 kWh long-range battery pack with heat pump, and with it the ability to drive up to more than 300 miles from a single charge. Kia’s 800V ultra-fast charging technology means every version of the EV9 can be recharged from 10-to-80 per cent in as little as 24 minutes when plugged into a 350kW high-powered charger1.
The first UK customer deliveries of the EV9 ‘GT-Line S’ will start from January 2024, with ‘Air’ and ‘GT-Line’ models due to follow later on. Finance options will be confirmed before its official on-sale date for the majority of retail customers who will choose to fund their EV9 with a deposit and monthly payments. Fleet customers will benefit from the 2 per cent BIK (benefit-in-kind) rate for EVs in 2023/24 and 2024/25 tax years.
Standard equipment across the EV9 line-up
Every EV9 offers a generous array of standard equipment. This includes:
- Three-screen dashboard layout (12.3-inch driver display, 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, and 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™)
- Wireless phone charger
- Kia Connect telematics system with seven years’ free access
- Heated and ventilated front seats and outer second-row seats
- Electric folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with integrated LED indicator lights
- Rain-sensing front wipers
- Electronic rear-view mirror
- LED headlamps and rear lamps, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights
- Rear privacy glass
- Second-row manual window blinds
- Dual-zone air conditioning systems, front and rear, with rear roof vents
- Heated steering wheel
- Smart power tailgate with height adjustment
- 60:40 split-folding second row seats; 50:50 split-fold third row seats
- Ambient lighting
- Six USB-C chargers (two per row)
- Three-pin socket in boot
- Vehicle-to-load system (V2L), for charging or powering external devices
- Digital key and fingerprint recognition
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control
- Highway Driving Assist 2 with Hands-on Detection
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCCA) with Rear-Cross Traffic Assist (RCTA)
- Blind-Spot View Monitor (displaying blind spots on the driver instrument screen when indicating)
- 360-degree Surround View Monitor
- Nine airbags, across all three rows
EV9 ‘Air’ from £64,995
The entry point into the EV9 line-up, the ‘Air’ is priced from £64,995 on-the-road and is the version which offers the highest potential driving range. Its rear-wheel drive single-motor powertrain produces 201bhp and 350 Nm torque, and is capable of up to 336 miles of range from a single charge (on the WLTP combined cycle).
‘Air’ models’ standard equipment includes:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Standard EV9 body styling
- Gloss black door mirrors and door trim
- LED headlamps
- Black side sill trim
- Low-profile roof rails
- Body-coloured flush door handles
- Manually adjustable tilt and telescope steering column
- Single-tone Bio PU seats (the EV9’s cabin is 100 per cent leather-free)
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Eight-speaker audio system
As with most Kia models, the generous standard equipment levels mean the only option for customers to choose is the paint. From pre-order, ‘Air’ models are offered with an Aurora Red exterior paint finish as standard, with the option of three premium finishes – Midnight Black, White Pearl or Lithium Silver – for £725.
EV9 ‘GT-Line’ from £72,495
Moving from ‘Air’ to ‘GT-Line’ provides customers with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain as standard. Producing 378 bhp and 700 Nm maximum torque for greater on-road performance and all-roads capability, the dual-motor powertrain is capable of up to 308 miles on a single charge (WLTP combined). The EV9 ‘GT-Line’ also adds a wider range of standard equipment, including:
- GT-Line exterior styling
- Two-tone ‘GT-Line’ Bio PU upholstery
- LED headlamps with ‘small cube’ design and adaptive driving beam
- ‘Bridge-type’ roof rails
- Electric tilt and telescope adjustable steering column
- Driver power adjustable memory seat and front passenger power seat
- Driver and front passenger premium relaxation seats (for a ‘cat nap’ while charging)
- Driver Ergo Motion seat (massage function)
- Black headlining
- Aluminium pedals
- Remote Smart Park Assist 2.0 (RSPA 2.0)
Like the ‘Air’, the EV9 ‘GT-Line’ is offered as standard with Aurora Red. For £725 extra, available premium paint options are Midnight Black, White Pearl, Shadow Grey or Pacific Blue gloss.
EV9 ‘GT-Line S’ model from £75,995
The range-topping ‘GT-Line S’ variant starts from £75,995, and offers the same dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain, up to 308-mile potential range (WLTP combined), and seven-seat layout as the ‘GT-Line’ variant. In addition, this model features the following as standard:
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Front sunroof with tilting and sliding functions
- Second row sunroof with sliding blind
- Head-up display
- 14-speaker Meridian Premium Sound System
‘GT-Line S’ models are offered with the same choice of standard and premium exterior paint finishes as the ‘GT-Line’ model.
‘GT-Line S’ models are also exclusively available with a six-seat interior layout, featuring second row swivel seats. This model is available from £78,745, and replaces the three-seat middle bench with two individual ‘captain’s chair’ seats with adjustable arm rests. These can move fore and aft and recline further, individually, for maximum comfort on longer drives. When the car is stopped, middle row seats can swivel outwards towards the doors – making it easier, for example, to load younger children into a car seat. They can also turn around 180-degrees to face the third row, creating a social space for passengers, perhaps while the car is stopped to charge.
As seen on the original Kia EV9 Concept from 2021, the six-seat model is sold exclusively with a Pacific Matt Blue exterior finish.
Kia’s 10 sustainability ‘must-haves’ as standard
The EV9 also features Kia’s ‘10 must-have sustainability items’, defining a baseline for the use of sustainable materials in all future Kia model lines. Every version of the EV9 therefore features:
- Bioplastic dashboard, console, interior pillars and trim from renewable biomass sources (e.g. vegetable oils, corn extract, sawdust, sugar cane)
- Door trims from post-consumer material (PCM) plastic, sourced from recycled materials rather than ‘virgin’ pellets
- Bio PU (Polyurethane) upholstery and interior coverings, phasing out all leather from the EV9’s cabin
- Recycled PET fabric (Polyethylene terephthalate) from recycled plastics and recycled yarn for the seats, headliner, sun visor, and headrests. Notably, each EV9 incorporates at least 70 recycled bottles, highlighting the brand’s commitment to reducing waste
- Cabin floor and carpets made from recycled PET and fishing nets
- Bio PU foam in the EV9’s headrests
- Door switch panels finished in bio paint, made using rapeseed oil
- BTX-free paint (benzene, toluene, xylene) throughout the interior
- Recycled PET yarn from 100 per cent recycled bottles for seat stitching
- Sound-absorbent recycled PET felt from plastic bottles for the luggage board
The Kia EV9 is the next battery electric vehicle to arrive as part of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy, which will see the brand launch 14 EVs by 2027, nine in the UK. Order books for the EV9 are now open as the model takes over from the EV6 as the brand’s ‘halo’ model, spearheading Kia’s transition to becoming a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions.
Kia EV9
Dimensions
|Length ‘Air’:
|5,010 mm
|‘GT-Line’/’GT-Line S’:
|5,015 mm
|Width
|1,980 mm
|Height ‘Air’:
|1,755 mm (with roof rails)
|‘GT-Line’/’GT-Line S’:
|1,780 mm (with ‘bridge-type’ roof rails)
|Wheelbase
|3,100 mm
Powertrain
|Battery capacity
|99.8 kWh
|Max power
|201 bhp / 150 kW (RWD)
378 bhp / 283 kW (AWD)
|Max torque
|350 Nm (RWD)
700 Nm (AWD)
|Range
|336 miles (RWD, WLTP combined)
308 miles (AWD, WLTP combined)
Pricing
|‘Air’ 7-seat
|£64,995
|‘GT-Line’ 7-seat
|£72,495
|‘GT-Line S’ 7-seat
|£75,995
|‘GT-Line S’ 6-seat
|£78,745