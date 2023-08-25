Kia UK reveals pricing and specifications for EV9

Three-grade line-up for new flagship three-row electric SUV

Rear-wheel drive EV9 ‘Air’ from £64,995 (up to 336 miles’ range)

‘GT-Line’ from £72,495, ‘GT-Line S’ from £75,995 (up to 308 miles)

Six-seat ‘GT-Line S’ with second-row swivel seats from £78,745

All UK models offer long-range 99.8 kWh battery pack, heat pump, and three-row, seven-seat layout

10 sustainability ‘must-haves’ as standard on all EV9 models

Order books open 6 July, first UK customer deliveries in early 2024

Kia UK has revealed pricing and specifications for the all-new Kia EV9 today, with pre-orders opening from 6 July for the brand’s new flagship three-row electric SUV.

Kia will offer three grades to EV9 buyers in the UK: ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’, each with a three-row, seven-seat layout as standard. All three models offer a 99.8 kWh long-range battery pack with heat pump, and with it the ability to drive up to more than 300 miles from a single charge. Kia’s 800V ultra-fast charging technology means every version of the EV9 can be recharged from 10-to-80 per cent in as little as 24 minutes when plugged into a 350kW high-powered charger1.

The first UK customer deliveries of the EV9 ‘GT-Line S’ will start from January 2024, with ‘Air’ and ‘GT-Line’ models due to follow later on. Finance options will be confirmed before its official on-sale date for the majority of retail customers who will choose to fund their EV9 with a deposit and monthly payments. Fleet customers will benefit from the 2 per cent BIK (benefit-in-kind) rate for EVs in 2023/24 and 2024/25 tax years.

Standard equipment across the EV9 line-up

Every EV9 offers a generous array of standard equipment. This includes:

Three-screen dashboard layout (12.3-inch driver display, 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, and 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™)

Wireless phone charger

Kia Connect telematics system with seven years’ free access

Heated and ventilated front seats and outer second-row seats

Electric folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with integrated LED indicator lights

Rain-sensing front wipers

Electronic rear-view mirror

LED headlamps and rear lamps, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights

Rear privacy glass

Second-row manual window blinds

Dual-zone air conditioning systems, front and rear, with rear roof vents

Heated steering wheel

Smart power tailgate with height adjustment

60:40 split-folding second row seats; 50:50 split-fold third row seats

Ambient lighting

Six USB-C chargers (two per row)

Three-pin socket in boot

Vehicle-to-load system (V2L), for charging or powering external devices

Digital key and fingerprint recognition

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control

Highway Driving Assist 2 with Hands-on Detection

Front and rear parking sensors

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCCA) with Rear-Cross Traffic Assist (RCTA)

Blind-Spot View Monitor (displaying blind spots on the driver instrument screen when indicating)

360-degree Surround View Monitor

Nine airbags, across all three rows

EV9 ‘Air’ from £64,995

The entry point into the EV9 line-up, the ‘Air’ is priced from £64,995 on-the-road and is the version which offers the highest potential driving range. Its rear-wheel drive single-motor powertrain produces 201bhp and 350 Nm torque, and is capable of up to 336 miles of range from a single charge (on the WLTP combined cycle).

‘Air’ models’ standard equipment includes:

19-inch alloy wheels

Standard EV9 body styling

Gloss black door mirrors and door trim

LED headlamps

Black side sill trim

Low-profile roof rails

Body-coloured flush door handles

Manually adjustable tilt and telescope steering column

Single-tone Bio PU seats (the EV9’s cabin is 100 per cent leather-free)

Power-adjustable front seats

Eight-speaker audio system

As with most Kia models, the generous standard equipment levels mean the only option for customers to choose is the paint. From pre-order, ‘Air’ models are offered with an Aurora Red exterior paint finish as standard, with the option of three premium finishes – Midnight Black, White Pearl or Lithium Silver – for £725.

EV9 ‘GT-Line’ from £72,495

Moving from ‘Air’ to ‘GT-Line’ provides customers with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain as standard. Producing 378 bhp and 700 Nm maximum torque for greater on-road performance and all-roads capability, the dual-motor powertrain is capable of up to 308 miles on a single charge (WLTP combined). The EV9 ‘GT-Line’ also adds a wider range of standard equipment, including:

GT-Line exterior styling

Two-tone ‘GT-Line’ Bio PU upholstery

LED headlamps with ‘small cube’ design and adaptive driving beam

‘Bridge-type’ roof rails

Electric tilt and telescope adjustable steering column

Driver power adjustable memory seat and front passenger power seat

Driver and front passenger premium relaxation seats (for a ‘cat nap’ while charging)

Driver Ergo Motion seat (massage function)

Black headlining

Aluminium pedals

Remote Smart Park Assist 2.0 (RSPA 2.0)

Like the ‘Air’, the EV9 ‘GT-Line’ is offered as standard with Aurora Red. For £725 extra, available premium paint options are Midnight Black, White Pearl, Shadow Grey or Pacific Blue gloss.

EV9 ‘GT-Line S’ model from £75,995

The range-topping ‘GT-Line S’ variant starts from £75,995, and offers the same dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain, up to 308-mile potential range (WLTP combined), and seven-seat layout as the ‘GT-Line’ variant. In addition, this model features the following as standard:

21-inch alloy wheels

Front sunroof with tilting and sliding functions

Second row sunroof with sliding blind

Head-up display

14-speaker Meridian Premium Sound System

‘GT-Line S’ models are offered with the same choice of standard and premium exterior paint finishes as the ‘GT-Line’ model.

‘GT-Line S’ models are also exclusively available with a six-seat interior layout, featuring second row swivel seats. This model is available from £78,745, and replaces the three-seat middle bench with two individual ‘captain’s chair’ seats with adjustable arm rests. These can move fore and aft and recline further, individually, for maximum comfort on longer drives. When the car is stopped, middle row seats can swivel outwards towards the doors – making it easier, for example, to load younger children into a car seat. They can also turn around 180-degrees to face the third row, creating a social space for passengers, perhaps while the car is stopped to charge.

As seen on the original Kia EV9 Concept from 2021, the six-seat model is sold exclusively with a Pacific Matt Blue exterior finish.

Kia’s 10 sustainability ‘must-haves’ as standard

The EV9 also features Kia’s ‘10 must-have sustainability items’, defining a baseline for the use of sustainable materials in all future Kia model lines. Every version of the EV9 therefore features:

Bioplastic dashboard, console, interior pillars and trim from renewable biomass sources (e.g. vegetable oils, corn extract, sawdust, sugar cane)

dashboard, console, interior pillars and trim from renewable biomass sources (e.g. vegetable oils, corn extract, sawdust, sugar cane) Door trims from post-consumer material (PCM) plastic , sourced from recycled materials rather than ‘virgin’ pellets

, sourced from recycled materials rather than ‘virgin’ pellets Bio PU (Polyurethane) upholstery and interior coverings , phasing out all leather from the EV9’s cabin

, phasing out all leather from the EV9’s cabin Recycled PET fabric (Polyethylene terephthalate) from recycled plastics and recycled yarn for the seats, headliner, sun visor, and headrests. Notably, each EV9 incorporates at least 70 recycled bottles, highlighting the brand’s commitment to reducing waste

(Polyethylene terephthalate) from recycled plastics and recycled yarn for the seats, headliner, sun visor, and headrests. Notably, each EV9 incorporates at least 70 recycled bottles, highlighting the brand’s commitment to reducing waste Cabin floor and carpets made from recycled PET and fishing nets

Bio PU foam in the EV9’s headrests

in the EV9’s headrests Door switch panels finished in bio paint , made using rapeseed oil

, made using rapeseed oil BTX-free paint (benzene, toluene, xylene) throughout the interior

(benzene, toluene, xylene) throughout the interior Recycled PET yarn from 100 per cent recycled bottles for seat stitching

from 100 per cent recycled bottles for seat stitching Sound-absorbent recycled PET felt from plastic bottles for the luggage board

The Kia EV9 is the next battery electric vehicle to arrive as part of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy, which will see the brand launch 14 EVs by 2027, nine in the UK. Order books for the EV9 are now open as the model takes over from the EV6 as the brand’s ‘halo’ model, spearheading Kia’s transition to becoming a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions.

Kia EV9

Dimensions

Length ‘Air’: 5,010 mm ‘GT-Line’/’GT-Line S’: 5,015 mm Width 1,980 mm Height ‘Air’: 1,755 mm (with roof rails) ‘GT-Line’/’GT-Line S’: 1,780 mm (with ‘bridge-type’ roof rails) Wheelbase 3,100 mm



Powertrain

Battery capacity 99.8 kWh Max power 201 bhp / 150 kW (RWD)

378 bhp / 283 kW (AWD) Max torque 350 Nm (RWD)

700 Nm (AWD) Range 336 miles (RWD, WLTP combined)

308 miles (AWD, WLTP combined)

Pricing

‘Air’ 7-seat £64,995 ‘GT-Line’ 7-seat £72,495 ‘GT-Line S’ 7-seat £75,995 ‘GT-Line S’ 6-seat £78,745

