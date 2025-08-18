Kia UK simplifies important Picanto and XCeed line-ups

Kia Picanto and XCeed move to three-tier model structure

Both models offered in ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ or ‘GT-Line S’

New structure echoes new Sportage, and will be repeated on most Kia ICE models going forward

New Picanto and XCeed variants on sale now

Kia has rationalised the line-ups for the Picanto and XCeed, two of its most popular internal combustion engine (ICE) models, to simplify the overall buying experience for customers. Similar to the brand’s EVs, the Picanto and XCeed move to an easily understandable three-grade line-up, consisting of a ‘Pure’ entry level, a ‘GT-Line’ mid-level and a ‘GT-Line S’ range topper.

The new three-tier line-up for Picanto and XCeed replaces the earlier ‘2’, ‘GT-Line’, ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grade structure.

Already introduced on the new Sportage, the new ‘Pure’ entry point to the Picanto and XCeed ranges merges the previous ‘2’ and ‘3’ grades. This change is based on customer demand for certain features, and makes the Kia line-up easier to navigate. ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ adopt the same sporty styling as ever, and a similar specification to before.

Kia Picanto MY26: new trim levels, engine option and paint choices

Picanto now offered in ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ or ‘GT-Line S’

One engine with a choice of two transmissions

New Yacht Blue premium paint option on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’

The Picanto has consistently held its position as one of Kia’s UK best-sellers over its 21-year lifespan. First launched in 2004, Kia’s smallest UK and European model has seen three all-new generations and four mid-life facelifts, most recently in July 2024. This also makes Picanto Kia’s third oldest nameplate still on sale in the UK, after the Sportage and Sorento. Proving its continued popularity, the Picanto is currently the second best-selling car in the A-segment year-to-date (and the best-seller to retail customers). The Picanto is also Kia’s second best-selling car in the UK so far in 2025, accounting for more than 12% of the brand’s overall sales.

The first examples of the new model year 2026 (MY26) Picanto will be delivered to customers from September, with customers able to order from the new three-tier specification structure now: ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’.

The Picanto is also available exclusively with a new 1.0-litre Gasoline Direct Injection (GDi) petrol engine, producing 67bhp, with the option of a five-speed manual (5MT) or five-speed automated manual transmission (5AMT) on every trim level. Whereas the Picanto was previously available in a total of eight different variations, the new line-up of three trim levels and two transmissions brings the total number of Picanto variations down to six.

The MY26 Picanto is also welcomes a new Yacht Blue premium paint option on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants, meaning the Picanto is offered in a total of six premium paint options, costing £600 including VAT. All variants of Picanto are finished in Clear White as standard, with no additional cost.

MY26 Kia Picanto ‘Pure’ 1.0 GDi 67bhp 5MT £16,695 ‘Pure’ 1.0 GDi 67bhp 5AMT £17,395 ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 GDi 67bhp 5MT £17,845 ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 GDi 67bhp 5AMT £18,545 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.0 GDi 67bhp 5MT £19,545 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.0 GDi 67bhp 5AMT £20,245



Kia XCeed MY26: simplified line-up, mild hybrid tech, and performance boost

XCeed now offered in ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ or ‘GT-Line S’

Improved entry-level specification

Sportier 1.6-litre T-GDi engine offered on ‘GT-Line S’, producing 177bhp

Reduction in CO 2 and greater efficiency across the line-up

and greater efficiency across the line-up New 1.0-litre powertrain now offers 48V mild hybrid assistance

The Kia XCeed was first launched in July 2019, with a mid-life update in 2022. Alike the A-segment Picanto, the XCeed has proven popular in the UK in recent years. So far in 2025, the XCeed has accounted for almost 30% of overall Ceed family sales, and is a crucial part of Kia’s three-pronged approach in the C-SUV market, alongside the Sportage and Niro model family.

The XCeed moves to the same three-tier structure as the Picanto, with ‘Pure’ merging the earlier ‘2’ and ‘3’ grades for a more generous specification at a value-for-money price point. The line-up progresses to ‘GT-Line’ and is topped by the ‘GT-Line S’ model.

The new XCeed ‘Pure’ receives the following specification additions over the current entry-level ‘2’ variant:

Electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Rain sensing front wipers

Black cloth and artificial leather seat upholstery

Electric driver’s seat lumbar support

Electric one-touch front and rear windows

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

Drive mode select (eco, normal and sport)

The MY26 XCeed also receives new engine options. The 1.5-litre Turbocharged-Gasoline Direct Injection (T-GDi) is replaced by the option of a more efficient 1.0-litre T-GDi on all grades, producing up to 113bhp and 200Nm torque. This new unit reduces CO 2 output across the range by varying amounts, depending on trim level. The 1.0-litre T-GDi additionally improves the XCeed’s WLTP ‘Combined’ cycle efficiency on every variant. On the most popular XCeed ‘GT-Line’, for example, equipped with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) CO 2 output is reduced by 5g/km to 137g/km, and WLTP ‘Combined’ efficiency improves from 44.8 to 47mpg.

Offering greater performance, the XCeed ‘GT-Line S’ is now offered with a new 1.6-litre T-GDi engine. The new unit produces up to 177bhp and 265Nm torque, and can power the XCeed from 0-to-62mph in 8.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 130mph.

All XCeed variants are front wheel drive, and are all offered with the choice of a six-speed manual (6MT) or seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT), except for the ‘GT-Line S’, which is available exclusively with a 7DCT.

In addition, the 1.0-litre T-GDi unit in the XCeed benefit from 48V ‘mild hybrid’ assistance, further improving economy and efficiency.

MY26 Kia XCeed ‘Pure’ 1.0 T-GDi 113bhp 48V 6MT £25,165 ‘Pure’ 1.0 T-GDi 113bhp 48V 7DCT £26,265 ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 T-GDi 113bhp 48V 6MT £26,565 ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 T-GDi 113bhp 48V 7DCT £27,665 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.0 T-GDi 113bhp 48V 7DCT £31,215 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 177bhp 7DCT £33,125

Both the MY26 Picanto and XCeed are available to order now, with first customer deliveries expected in September 2025. This streamlined approach will be extended to other Kia ICE and HEV models to ensure consistency across the range.