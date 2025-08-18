BYD gears up for Back to School with UK wide new and used car promotion

Entire BYD range is available with 0% APR, £1,100 off and complimentary first service

All 82 BYD UK retailers to take part in event, preparing families for the new school year

Offer also available on any Approved Used BYD car when purchased through the BYD UK retail network

Offer runs from 15th to 25th August 2025

With the nation preparing to go back to school in September, BYD is launching its ‘Back to School’ sales promotion for UK families. From 15th to 25th August, the complete BYD model range is available with 0% APR, a £1,100 discount and complimentary free servicing.

The BYD fully electric range spans from the DOLPHIN SURF city car to the SEALION 7, and SEAL U DM-i plug-in hybrid, meaning there is a car size and style for every occasion – from the daily school run, to a family adventure at the weekend.

Steve Beattie, Sales & Marketing Director, BYD UK, said: “September is a big milestone in the UK, as families across the country prepare to start the new school year. It’s a great opportunity for a fresh start, and why shouldn’t that include a shiny, new electrified car? BYD prides itself on offering high-tech, high-quality and high-value cars; so if you want to look good at the school gates, one of ours is a sure-fire way of getting noticed, for all the right reasons, in the new term.”

BYD UK officially launched in March 2023, and since then has launched five fully electric models and one plug-in hybrid, becoming the UK’s fastest growing automotive brand and surpassing 30,000 sales in just over two years.

While BYD passenger cars launched in 2023, BYD has been present in the UK for over 10 years with its electric buses. The company now has more than 2,500 BYD electric buses on UK roads, with over 70% market share in London alone.

To find your local BYD retailer, visit: https://www.byd.com/uk/find-store