Alpine A290 now available with 1.9% APR Representative finance and up to £1,000 deposit contribution on top of £1,500 Electric Car Grant

1.9% APR Representative PCP and HP finance available on all Alpine A290 models, with a generous deposit contribution of up to £1,000

A290 GT now available for £295 a month (1) over 48 months on a 1.9% APR Representative PCP

Reduced rate finance deals coincide with the Government’s Electric Car Grant which sees a further reduction of £1,500 applied automatically

Exclusive offers available from now until 25th August at participating Alpine retailers

Alpine is making it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of the award-winning A290 this summer, with exclusive finance offers available from now until 25th August at Alpine retailers nationwide.

During this period, customers can take advantage of a reduced 1.9% APR Representative on both PCP and HP finance options. These enticing offers coincide with the availability of the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant (ECG), which is automatically applied to all Alpine A290 models.

That means customers can have 2025’s Car of the Year for only £294.97 a month(1) on a 1.9% APR Representative PCP over 48 months, after a £4,624 customer deposit and a £1,000 deposit contribution from Alpine.

Alternatively, buyers can opt for a Hire Purchase agreement, with payments of £428.52 a month(2) over 48 months at 1.9% APR Representative, after a £11,200 customer deposit, allowing them to own the vehicle outright at the end of the term without the need for a final payment.

These finance offers are available on vehicles ordered by 25th August 2025, giving customers two weeks to benefit from exceptional value on one of the most exciting electric cars on the market.

Blending Alpine’s motorsport DNA with zero-emissions motoring, the A290 delivers engaging handling, a driver-focused cockpit and up to 236 miles of electric range (WLTP). Available in four trims – GT, GT Premium, GT Performance and GTS – it offers a choice of 180hp or 220hp motors paired with a 52kWh battery.

Nicola Burnside, Managing Director of Alpine UK, said: “The A290 has already set a new benchmark for electric hot hatches, and these compelling offers make it even easier for customers to experience Alpine’s unique blend of performance, fun and emotion. With the Electric Car Grant and lowered finance rates, there has never been a better time to join the Alpine family.”