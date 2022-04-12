Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, has launched a new kids go free initiative to help make family travel even more affordable.

Until 7th May, up to three children aged 11 or under can travel for free on any Go North East service, all day, every day when accompanied by a fare-paying adult aged 18 or over. This also includes any tickets that have already been bought, such as weekly and monthly tickets.

So, whether you plan to visit your favourite attraction, head to the coast for fish and chips, or watch the latest release at the cinema, travelling with Go North East couldn’t be easier.

Adults can buy bus tickets on the Go North East app, and it’s also packed full of other great features, including live bus times, interactive maps, journey planning, things to do ideas, plus much more.

If you prefer to buy your ticket on the bus, you can do so using contactless payment, or cash, and the children travelling for free do not require a ticket.

The majority of Go North East’s buses also come with free Wi-Fi and charging to keep you entertained, and next stop announcements so you’ll never miss your stop.

So, what are you waiting for? Sit back, relax and let Go North East do the driving and give up worrying about finding a parking space, whilst also doing your bit for the environment.

Other operators as part of Network One, including the Tyne & Wear Metro, Stagecoach and Arriva, are also providing the same offer to help people get out and about the North East.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “The Easter Holidays are always a great opportunity to get out with the kids as a family or with friends and relatives.

“The kids go free offer across our regional bus network and with our Network One partners which includes Stagecoach, Arriva and Tyne & Wear Metro, enables everyone to get out and about without the worry of rising fuel costs this Easter to explore this wonderful region and the attractions, towns and cities it has to offer.”

To view the latest events and attractions, check out Go North East’s things to do guide.