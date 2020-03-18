Kodiaq vRS assisted the British Army’s White Knight 36 skiing exercise in the Swiss Alps

Vehicle used to carry equipment, key event personnel and military officers

Kodiaq praised for its remarkable practicality, performance and comfort

Milton Keynes, 11 March 2020: As many families will already know, the ŠKODA Kodiaq is the perfect car for transporting a small army of kids and kit. Now, thanks to a unique collaboration with the British Army, the Kodiaq has proved its worth on official exercises.

The Army’s Royal Armoured Corps and Army Air Corps called upon ŠKODA UK to lend a support vehicle for its Exercise White Knight 36 this winter. The Army’s brief asked for a rugged 4×4 that would be able to cope with the demands of an alpine skiing race training camp in Switzerland. A Kodiaq vRS was prepared and supplied to the Army in time for departure and proved itself to be a vital member of the team for the duration of the exercise.

Exercise White Knight is the annual Royal Armoured Corps and Army Air Corps Alpine skiing championship. The exercise tests and builds army confidence and sees both experienced and novice skiers deploy for five weeks to learn the fundamentals of alpine ski racing. The Exercise culminates in a week of championship races, which sees exercising troops compete in slalom, giant slalom, and super giant slalom.

The ŠKODA UK-supplied Kodiaq vRS was used to transport support personnel, sponsors and British military officers. The vRS model was chosen for its exceptional long-distance comfort, practical seven-seater layout and agile responses.

Commenting on the Kodiaq’s contribution to the exercise, Major Thomas Seccombe, Exercise White Knight Second in Command said: “The Kodiaq proved itself to be an invaluable part of the team. We needed a 4×4 to cope with all ground conditions, including ice and snow, and it coped phenomenally well; carrying kit and personnel for the length of the exercise.”

The Kodiaq may not have been in line for any military honours during its brief stint on exercise, but it remains one of ŠKODA’s most decorated cars with more than 20 automotive industry awards to its name. Launched in 2017, the brand’s first seven-seater remains one of the most practical and value-packed offerings in the SUV sector, with a broad range that comprises five engine options and seven trim variants.