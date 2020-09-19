eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE will be the only console football game to include AS Roma, featuring high-quality recreations of the club

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has announced today the signing of a long-term, exclusive partnership with AS Roma, the top-flight Italian football club.

The AS Roma team name, crest and official kits will be fully exclusive to the eFootball PES series, making eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (PES 2021) the only console football video game to feature the Italian heavyweights when it launches on September 15th.

The long-time home of AS Roma, Stadio Olimpico, will also be included in PES 2021, having been passionately recreated in-game by KONAMI’s talented artists and designers. Authenticity is central to the franchise and so the company strives to deliver an experience that will make “I Giallorossi” (“The Yellow and Reds”) proud.

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. commented: “We have a long history of championing Italian football through the eFootball PES series and we’re proud and humbled that AS Roma is the latest to join that legacy. This year’s PES 2021 will be the only console video game with a truly authentic recreation of the club, but it’s also just the start of what will be a long and fruitful partnership.”

KONAMI and AS Roma intend to take full advantage of their new partnership, promoting Roman football to a global audience through a variety of initiatives, including future involvement in esports projects.

“We are delighted to welcome KONAMI, world-leading company in the design and development of video games and eSports, to our family”, says Giorgio Brambilla, Commercial Director at AS Roma. “Thanks to this agreement we will be able to implement the volume of interactive experiences and the involvement of the new innovations of the Giallorossi fans all over the world. We are already working hard with the new partner to set the activities for the coming months and to support the launch of PES 2021 with various activations. In the Club, we are sure that KONAMI will be the perfect strategic partner for the development of the activities that will involve the AS Roma eSports team, which is increasingly aimed at the public who loves football videogames”.

AS Roma, founded in 1927, has consistently performed at the highest standards of Italian football and is one of the most popular clubs in the region. The club has won Serie A three times, the Coppa Italia nine times and the Supercoppa Italiana twice.

PES 2021 delivers all the critically acclaimed features and gameplay from eFootball PES 2020 that was awarded “Best Sports Game” at E3 2019, plus more.

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC STEAM, from September 15th with pre-orders now live. The Standard Edition starts at RRP €29.99 / £24.99, with five Club Editions also available (digital only) at RRP €34.99 / £29.99. For existing PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE users, pre-order a Club Edition through either game to receive a 20% discount.

