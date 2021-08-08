Kubix Festival returns to Herrington Park in Sunderland on Saturday 2nd and Friday 8th October, with their best line up yet! Each day will host some incredible live acts and DJ’s performing across two stages in two big tops – so no pain if it rains – with spectacular sound, light and video! The food and drink village will offer a global choice of offerings and there are lots of bars to avoid queueing.

Saturday 2nd October is their rock /alternative day and includes Levellers, Peter Hook & the Light, New Model Army, Cast, Futureheads, The Selecter, Sleeper, The Farm, The Wedding Present, Wilko Johnson, Primitives and much more. Sing-a-long to all their hits that includes Levellers ‘What A Beautiful Day’ Cast’s ‘Free Me’, The Farm’s ‘All Together Now’, Sleepers ‘Sale Of The Century’ and more!

Friday 8th October celebrates the finest dance/ pop, including Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, B*Witched, N-Trance, East 17, Ultra Nate and many more. Get ready to dance to all their classic hits that include the No1 singles from The Vengaboys ‘Boom Boom Boom Boom’, D-ream – ‘Things Can Only Get Better’, East 17 ‘Stay Another Day’, B*witched ‘Blame It On The Weatherman’ alongside Top 10’s from 2Unlimited ‘No Limits’, N-Trance ‘Set You Free’ and more!

Final Advance Discount tickets and details at www.kubixfestival.com