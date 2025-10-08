Labour MP tours University of Sunderland’s healthcare facilities

The University of Sunderland welcomed Labour MP for Sunderland Central, Lewis Atkinson, onto campus on Friday 3 October 2025.

The University’s two local campuses sit within Lewis’s constituency, and his visit was an opportunity to meet staff and showcase the state-of-the-art facilities which are preparing the health professionals of tomorrow.

Lewis was on City Campus today (Friday 3 October) to take a tour of Helen McArdle House, which focuses on applied health and care research as well as the training of medical, nursing, midwifery, and paramedic science students.

As well as hearing about all the work happening within the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing, Lewis met with students and was shown around the University’s anatomy and healthcare simulation facilities.

Lewis said: “It was an honour to visit Helen McArdle House and see first-hand the fantastic facilities the University of Sunderland has developed. The University is one of our city’s greatest assets – not just for the students it supports, but as an anchor for jobs, research, and innovation that benefit the whole community.

“Helen McArdle House is a brilliant example of how the University is training the next generation of health professionals while strengthening the services our city relies on. We have a university to be proud of here in Sunderland, and I was really pleased to see the whole team fulfilling their civic mission and the vital role they play in our city’s future.”

Professor Laura Stroud, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the University’s Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing, said “I’m delighted to have been able to show Lewis around Helen McArdle House, and our amazing Anatomy Centre. We are fortunate to have these state-of-the-art healthcare simulation facilities, shared between 16 health care programmes.

“We strive to embed interprofessional learning, supporting our students to be safe, caring, and compassionate. We are proud of the role that we play in investing our students with respect for the roles that each profession has in the care for patients and their families.”

During his visit, Lewis also took part in a Q&A session with members of the University’s Students’ Union, which covered topics including the safety and inclusion of marginalised people, financial security and international students.

President of the Students’ Union, Ade Adeoye, said: “It was great to have Lewis on campus, offering a chance for us to showcase the incredible talent, innovation and passion of our students. It’s inspiring to see their brilliance recognised and celebrated by our community leaders.”

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, added: “Lewis Atkinson has taken a significant interest in the work of the University since he was elected to Parliament in July 2024. We were delighted therefore to welcome him back to our City Campus to see and hear more about the great work being done by students and staff.”