Limited run of 25 Classic Defenders will be created with a unique expedition inspired camouflage in a choice of 90, 110 and 110 Double Cab Pick-Up body designs, with opportunity to participate in the next installment of the exclusive adventure Land Rover Trophy competition

Land Rover Classic is paying tribute to the legacy of global Land Rover expeditions by creating 25 Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II vehicles finished in a unique exterior design

Distinctive adventure inspired camouflage features 23 locations that have played a part in Land Rover’s illustrious off-roading and exploration adventures over more than 70 years

The iconic silhouette of Defender and Series Land Rovers are hidden within the unique camouflage design to celebrate the brand’s expedition pedigree for you to find.

Customers can choose from 90 and 110 Station Wagon body designs, plus available for the first time, a limited number of 110 Double Cab Pick-Ups as a Defender Works V8.

Every Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II customer will be invited to take part in the second specially devised three-day Trophy competition exclusively organised by Land Rover Classic

The latest Trophy edition Defender follows the success of the 2021 Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy, which saw 25 re-engineered vehicles finished in evocative Eastnor Yellow

Each vehicle will be built by the passionate skilled team at Land Rover Classic and powered by a 405PS 5.0-litre V8 engine with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, uprated brakes and handling kit

Distinctive Fuji White and Narvik Black exterior design is enhanced with a satin black bonnet and black exterior detailing, with Land Rover Trophy heritage badging

Additional all-terrain equipment includes front A-frame with integrated winch, powerful full-width LED light bar, rock sliders, expedition exterior roll cage and rear recovery point

Interior features two-tone Recaro Windsor Leather sports seats, dashboard and trim, Land Rover Classic Infotainment System and Elliot Brown clock face that mirrors the camouflage

Elliot Brown is releasing for purchase 1,000 Limited Edition watches inspired by the Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, in addition to a unique Competitor’s Edition watch exclusively for customers of the vehicle

Customer enquiries for Land Rover Classic should be made via: www.landrover.com/classic, +44 (0) 2476 566 600 or sales@classic-jaguarlandrover.com

Coventry, UK, 28 July 2022 – Land Rover Classic has launched 25 exclusive expedition inspired Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II vehicles and experience to honour its global off-roading and exploration heritage.

For seven decades Land Rovers have been exploring paths previously inaccessible. Each vehicle has a unique camouflage representing 23 locations the legendary 4×4 has tackled over 70 years of adventuring history, including places from The Camel Trophy, The First Overland, and the G4 Challenge. The design also features a number of hidden Land Rovers and their iconic shape in silhouette for owners to identify: Can you find them all?

As well as the opportunity to purchase a unique collectible vehicle, customers are invited to take part in the second exclusive three-day Land Rover Trophy competition. Land Rover Trophy allows our like-minded customers to forge lasting friendships, make memories, and create their own patina on an unforgettable event. Customers will receive guidance from experts to compete in a series of points-based off-road challenges, inspired by our famous global adventures. After three days of competition, one team will walk away with a grand prize. Customers will create lasting memories and get acquainted with their vehicles in the most amazing way possible.

The unique camouflaged Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy models which honour Land Rover’s all-terrain heritage, will be created using Defender models from 2012-2016, stripped and rebuilt by hand to exacting standards and improved high specifications, developed exclusively by our dedicated team at Land Rover Classic.

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “The Defender has conquered terrains across the world. Our latest Classic Works V8 Trophy II honours this expedition heritage in its unique exterior design, paying homage to some of these stunning locations. Each of the 25 vehicles available is a labour of love, sourced, assembled and remastered by our passionate specialist team. As well as taking delivery of a highly collectible vehicle, our owners will have the unique opportunity to put theirs to the ultimate test in a bespoke Land Rover Trophy event.”

Powered by Land Rover’s 5.0-litre V8 petrol powertrain, producing 405PS and 515Nm of torque, the limited-edition features an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Each model undergoes a comprehensive rebuild with uprated suspension, steering enhancements and uprated brakes. It will be offered as a 90 and 110 Station Wagon bodies as well as a 110 Double Cab Pick-Up for the first time on a Trophy model. In the production run of 25, Land Rover Classic will create only 5 Double Cab Pick-ups, with the remaining 20 vehicles split between 90 and 110 Station Wagon body styles equally.

The exterior features a distinctive black and white theme, with a unique camouflage developed with the Design team at Land Rover Special Vehicles. The main body is finished in Fuji White with a contrasting Narvik Black roof and Gloss Black exterior elements, down to minute details including rivets, screws and vents. Gloss Black 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels complement the theme.

The camouflage features 23 locations where Land Rover has conquered challenging terrain across more than 70 years of off-roading exploration. These include historic off-roading challenges, as well as more recent Land Rover expeditions in regions from South Africa and Laos to Peru.

A range of exterior enhancements ensures unstoppable all-terrain performance. At the front, a protective A-frame houses a winch ahead of a bespoke front grille. The black bonnet features a satin finish to reduces glare in bright conditions, while a powerful full-width 1.27m LED light bar provides ultimate visibility in all-terrain conditions at night.

The Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II has a 500mm wading depth, a rear recovery point and is finished with rock sliders and an external roll bar for added body protection. A rear ladder provides access to the expedition roof rack while subtle detailing includes Land Rover Trophy badging and white logo detail on the mudflaps.

Recaro sports seats are finished in high-quality black and white Windsor leather with contrast stitching, combining support and comfort. Leather trim extends to the dashboard, doors and headlining, ensuring a handcrafted finish throughout.

Land Rover Classic’s modern Infotainment System with integrated navigation and mobile device connectivity ensures the latest multimedia options are housed in the authentic dashboard. Land Rover’s ergonomic pistol shifter for the ZF automatic gearbox is also fitted for added control.

Finally, for those looking to enhance their own Defender with some of the Works V8 Trophy II aesthetic, Land Rover Classic will be offering Trophy influenced Genuine Accessories to be announced later in 2022.

The 90, 110 and 110 Double Cab Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II derivatives are now available to purchase direct from Land Rover Classic, with prices starting from £225,000 for a 90 in the UK.