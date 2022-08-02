Limited run of 1,000 Elliot Brown Trophy Expedition watches have been created with Land Rover Classic

to mark its partnership as official timekeeper of the Land Rover Trophy

Land Rover Classic and watchmaker Elliot Brown have partnered to create a new highly desirable timepiece paying tribute to the legacy of global Land Rover expeditions

The timepiece was designed alongside the latest Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II and features an expedition inspired camouflage that mirrors the exterior of the vehicle

Based on Elliot Brown’s best-selling Holton Professional model, the unique piece includes a toughened PVD coating with a camouflage design and matt stainless case with hidden silhouettes of current and past Land Rovers, visible at night or by using a high-power UV torch

Each Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II customer has been invited to take part in the second specially devised three-day Land Rover Trophy competition organised by Land Rover Classic, of which Elliot Brown is a key partner

A unique Competitor’s Edition Elliot Brown watch has been reserved exclusively for customers of the vehicle

The launch of the limited run of 1000 Elliot Brown Trophy Expedition watches, priced at £595 each, will coincide with the reveal of Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II

Customer enquiries for Land Rover Classic should be made via: landrover.com/classic, or +44 (0) 2476 566 600, or sales@classic-jaguarlandrover.com

Customer enquiries for Elliot Brown watches should be made via: https://elliotbrownwatches.com/pages/land-rover-classic-trophy or +44 (0) 1202 338600, or info@elliotbrownwatches.com

Coventry, UK, 28 July 2022 – Land Rover Classic has continued its partnership with Elliot Brown Watches – official timekeeper of the Land Rover Trophy competition – with the release of 1,000 new Trophy Expedition timepieces. The watch priced at £595, is inspired by the New Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, which pays homage to seven decades of global Land Rover exploration and adventure.

Based on Elliot Brown’s best-selling Holton Professional model, each of the 1,000 exclusive timepieces share a number of features influenced by the iconic 4×4, such as its unique camouflage design and glowing silhouettes of Land Rovers throughout its expedition history. It is available in addition to the unique Competitor’s Edition timepiece reserved exclusively for customers of the vehicle.

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “The latest Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II was a hugely exciting project to work on and we’re delighted to see our creative elements incorporated into the Land Rover Trophy Expedition watch.

“Land Rover has been involved with global expeditions for more than seven decades and this partnership with official timekeeper Elliot Brown helps us celebrate our history with a unique, desirable and tough watch that echoes everything our Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is about.”

Created alongside the Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, the timepiece features intricate detailing, with elements inspired by the limited run of 25 vehicles – including the unique camouflage of each car, the design featuring outlines of 23 locations that have played a part in Land Rover’s illustrious off-roading and exploration adventures over more than 70 years.

As with the limited run of vehicles, each watch also features hidden silhouettes of Defender series Land Rovers both old and new. On the watch these are visible in the dark and by day via a UV torch that is supplied with each timepiece. The camouflage design extends to the watch dial with three colours of high-grade SuperLuminova® that illuminate at night to glow white, ice blue and pale green.

Unique dial highlights include black hands and a white lollipop counterbalance on the ice blue-tipped second hand. At the base of the dial under the 6h baton are the words ‘Freezing Point’ along with a frozen star at the 32 seconds position printed in pale ice blue. The case displays the unique number given to every watch, along with the Land Rover Trophy logo, Union Flag and silhouettes of Series Land Rovers, brightly brushed in contrast to the dark matt background.

Finishing the watch is Elliot Brown’s bespoke soft rubber deployant strap for the perfect combination of comfort, practicality and aesthetic. The perfect complement to the attention to detail lavished on each individual Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II built at Land Rover Classic Works.

Ian Elliot, Co-Founder, Elliot Brown Watches, said: “The Holton Professional is a watch with rare pedigree, designed for professional duty and widely chosen by adventurers, specialist military operators and emergency services.

Developing the Holton Land Rover Trophy Expedition limited edition is one of the most enjoyable projects we have ever embarked upon, boasting many imaginative details that celebrate the exceptional nature of the Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II vehicles.”

The announcement of the Elliot Brown Trophy Expedition watch coincides with Land Rover Classic’s reveal of the Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II. Powered by Land Rover’s 5.0-litre V8 petrol powertrain, producing 405PS and 515Nm of torque, the limited-edition features an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Each model undergoes a comprehensive build with uprated suspension, steering enhancements and uprated brakes.

As well as the opportunity to purchase a unique collectible vehicle, customers are invited to take part in the second exclusive three-day Land Rover Trophy competition, of which Elliot Brown will be official timekeeper.

The 90, 110 and 110 Double Cab Defender Works V8 Trophy II vehicles are now available to purchase direct from Land Rover Classic, with prices starting from £225,000 for a 90 in the UK. For those looking to enhance their own Defender with some of the Classic Works V8 Trophy II aesthetic, Land Rover Classic will be offering Trophy influenced Genuine Accessories to be announced later in 2022.

The Elliot Brown Land Rover Trophy Expedition watch is available to buy from

https://elliotbrownwatches.com/pages/land-rover-classic-trophy priced at £595.