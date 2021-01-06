THE deadline is approaching for entries to an award scheme recognising outstanding projects for young people in the North-East.

The High Sheriff Youth Awards take place each year, led by grant-making charity, County Durham Community Foundation.

This year’s awards will be a virtual event in March, compered by former editor of The Northern Echo, Peter Barron, and the deadline for nominations is this Sunday (January 10).

Groups or projects for young people in County Durham, Darlington, Stockton, and Hartlepool are eligible.

Entries are particularly welcome from groups that:

Provide support to young people affected by mental health issues

Guide young people towards positive futures

Have gone above and beyond to help their local communities during the pandemic

Last year, the scheme awarded a total of £16,000 to support 13 community groups across County Durham and Darlington.

County Durham Community Foundation chief executive, Michelle Cooper, said: “These awards are very special to us because they reward the outstanding efforts of these projects. The young people that attend them contribute ideas, enthusiasm and energy and achieve wonderful things as a result.”

The scheme is supported by Sir James Knott Trust, Durham Constabulary, Office of the Durham Police, Crime & Victims’ Commissioner, UK Steel Enterprise, and County Durham’s High Sheriff, David Gray.

More details about the High Sheriff Youth Awards, including how to apply, can be found at https://www.cdcf.org.uk/apply-for-a-grant/grants-for-groups/high-sheriff-youth-awards-scheme-2019/

Alternatively, contact County Durham Community Foundation on 0191 378 6340.