With nominations closing at 5pm on 1 October, there is just over a week left to have your say in the Royal Automobile Club’s annual celebration of the UK’s historic motoring and motorsport scene. Eight categories reflect the breadth and diversity this industry encompasses, from museums and events to restorations, journalism and individuals, and the Club is inviting nominations both from those working in the industry and historic motoring enthusiasts.

Nominations should be made through the Awards’ website www.royalautomobileclubhistoricawards.co.uk. Candidates can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. The eight categories are:

Collection – for British-based collections or museums which have made a significant contribution to the historic motoring movement during the Awards’ eligibility period 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021

Competitive Event – including motor racing meetings, race series and individual races, hill climbs, navigation and stage rallies and regularity trials.

Innovation – for new products, services, facilities or other innovations which turn great ideas into solutions.

Motoring Spectacle – including concours d'elegance, non-competitive tours, classic vehicle shows, club gatherings and virtual events.

Outstanding Journalism – for written or broadcast features in a British publication, broadcast media or digital platform.

Personality – for an individual's outstanding contribution to the UK classic motoring/motorsport world during the eligibility period.

Restoration – for restorations by UK-based companies which demonstrate both impressive technical expertise and a significant amount of research and sensitivity to the vehicle and its history.

Young Achiever – for rising stars aged between 18 and 30 who are building their future in the industry.

Each category is judged by its own handpicked, independent panel of judges with great expertise in their particular category, with each panel headed by a Lead Judge who has tremendous expertise in the relevant subject.

At the Awards’ evening on Thursday, 25 November, the Club will also present the Royal Automobile Club Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of an individual who has made a remarkable contribution to British motoring and/or motorsport heritage over many decades.

The Awards are supported by renowned German luxury timepiece maker A. Lange & Söhne, centre of excellence for historic motoring Bicester Heritage, wealth managers 1762 from Brewin Dolphin, specialist insurers Footman James, classic motoring event organiser HERO-ERA and StarterMotor, the charity which encourages young people to take up careers in the historic vehicle industry and to enjoy historic cars.

The Awards are a continuation of the Club’s more than 120-year pedigree in recognising motoring accomplishments. Today, the Club presents a series of internationally-recognised accolades, including the Segrave Trophy, the Torrens Trophy, the Simms Medal, the Dewar Trophy and the oldest trophy in motorsport still being competed for today – the Tourist Trophy.