Vegan restaurant brand Stem & Glory recently launched its new vegan pizza concept. The launch is part of a rapid expansion of their online store serving restaurant quality meals all over the UK.

The online store has grown exponentially since its launch at the end of January this year, and the pizza concept joins a range of finish-at-home meals, recipe kits, artisan pasta kits, vegan wine, UK brewed craft beer and healthy soft drinks.

All the pizzas have a Stem & Glory healthy twist. The menu, which includes Spicy Kimchi, BBQ Pineapple and Italian Sausage uses toppings made in-house entirely from vegetables, such as celeriac ham. The pizzas are served with drizzles, dressings and fresh micro herbs which are added after cooking. Traditional Italian bases are hand stretched and made with slow proved sourdough, with ‘Socca’ pizza options for a gluten free version. Each pizza arrives ready for you to bake at home.

Stem & Glory founder Louise Palmer-Masterton said, “We created our artisan pizza menu during the first lockdown, intending to launch at our new Cambridge site, but the new lockdown allowed us to develop it into a finish-at-home version. It has been so well received we will definitely be keeping it in our online store after we open again – so we will continue to ship all over the UK.”

“The launch of our online store has wildly exceeded our expectations and it’s been fantastic to be back in the kitchen and get creative with something completely new and inspiring. Our chefs have risen to the challenge of adapting and developing our meals to suit the serve-at-home model. We’re excited to see the store continue to develop once we are open again and beyond. We very much see the omni channel model as one that suits our long-term growth strategy. Most of all we’ve been absolutely made up to receive outstanding support both from our existing community and well beyond our home towns of Cambridge and London. We have literally served our meals the length and breadth of the UK.”

STEM & GLORY

Multiple award-winning restaurants Stem & Glory are hip and trendy but accessible plant-based restaurants, serving delicious gourmet vegan food from locally sourced ingredients, 100% made on site. Stem & Glory also offers click-and-collect and local delivery in London and Cambridge.

Web: www.stemandglory.uk

Twitter: @stemandglory

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stemandglory/

Instagram: @stemandglory

Linked in: /louisepalmer-masterton