ONE of the North-East’s oldest law firms, with its very own Peter Pan, has been unveiled as the headline sponsor of one of the region’s leading pantomimes – oh yes it has!

BHP Law, established in the early 1800s, has flown in to support The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at the 115-year-old Darlington Hippodrome.

One of the firm’s best-known figures, 75-year-old Peter Blackett, is still going strong as one of the longest-serving partners in the country and has been dubbed “the Peter Pan of the legal world”.

“Along with Darlington Hippodrome, BHP Law is a local institution. We may not quite be timeless, but we have a very long history in the town, and we are thrilled to be partners in this year’s panto,” said Mr Blackett, who is celebrating his 50th year as a partner.

“Our staff were lucky to be able to keep working during the pandemic, but we are acutely aware that those in the arts had a tough time, so this is our way of showing our support, and helping to bring some happiness into the world at Christmas.

“BHP Law has offices in Darlington, Durham, Stockton, Newcastle and Tynemouth, but this is our first venture into Neverland, so it’s second star to the right and straight on til morning!”

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, starring Christopher Biggins as Mrs Smee, and featuring dazzling special effects, runs at Darlington Hippodrome between December 9 and 31.

Heather Tarran-Jones, Programming and Development Director for the theatre, said: “BHP Law are a long-established part of Darlington’s history, just like the tradition of Pantomime. I’m delighted they’ve come onboard as our headline sponsor this year!”

Meanwhile, BHP Law is using its sponsorship to shine the spotlight on the community spirit that came to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oluwapelumi Amanda Adeola, another of the firm’s partners, explained: “We want to use this opportunity to find an individual or family that went the extra mile to help others during the pandemic, and say ‘thank you’ by treating them to a VIP night at the pantomime.”

The best nomination, chosen by staff at BHP Law, will receive tickets for a family of four to see the panto.

Nominations should be sent to BHP Law’s Marketing and Business Development Manager, Katie Farnish, at KatieFarnish@bhplaw.co.uk (Oh, yes, they should!)