Future-facing marketing agency Mediaworks has been appointed by Metro Bank to lead its digital media transformation, supporting the bank to achieve its growth targets.

London-headquartered Metro Bank, which launched in 2010, is the first high street bank to open in the UK in over 100 years.

Mediaworks has been selected as the bank’s digital partner to oversee its digital marketing transformation, further improving its online presence and establishing digital marketing as a key driver for revenue growth. The agency will play a key role in mapping out the new customer attribution model, and delivering digital personalisation across Metro Bank’s consumer and business accounts, insurance and loans.

Danielle Lee, head of growth and digital marketing at Metro Bank, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mediaworks to improve our new account acquisition plans and hit 2022 targets. Their expertise and knowledge stood out and most importantly, they have a clear understanding of our company’s aims and goals.

“We want to work alongside an agency who would partner with us and are passionate about what they do, working hard to deliver results. We’re looking at driving new online enquiries, harnessing the power of digital to not only increase footfall in-store, but to pull together an intuitive online-offline journey. We look forward to working with the team at Mediaworks and watching the project come to life.”

The partnership is the latest in an array of financial institutions to partner with Mediaworks, more recently including embedded finance specialists, Weavr and global ecommerce fraud protection specialists, Signifyd.

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder at Mediaworks, said: “Since inception, Metro Bank has shown ambition to grow and disrupt the status quo on the High Street. They’re forward thinking and understand how the power of digital and physical brand presence will be a potent weapon as they continue their digital growth journey. We’re excited to be partnering with them on this journey and supporting them in fuelling their future growth.”

Mediaworks delivers a range of services, including a full complement of online performance marketing services, brand and digital communication strategies. The rapidly growing agency currently has 150 full-time staff across its offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, London and Dublin.