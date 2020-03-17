THE SUCCESS of a range of environmentally friendly products has led to one of the UK’s leading hospitality suppliers establishing a dedicated brand.

The IG Group – which has bases in both the North East and London – last year launched its Green Planet division to respond to the demand of the industry.

And the success of those products has resulted in the company setting up Green Planet Catering Products, which will now offer even more of the most eco-friendly items available.

The positive response from the industry to the initial products in the range has been the driving force behind the company’s launch of this new initiative – with a catalogue which will be updated every six months to reflect the need to comply with legal requirements on compliant materials.

The company has also enlisted the help of expert John Reeves of Dtangle, which specialises in advising the catering industry on up-to-date and relevant advice on compliance with foodservice legislation.

“This is a very fast moving area and products which were seen as a good alternative to single use plastics may be banned in the future,” said Stephen Hoey, CEO of The IG Group.

“We have taken on board the many requirements of our clients and can now offer solutions for every kind of catering outlet.

“What we are offering reflects the changes in eating habits, with more street food and outdoor eating, which means more disposable products which need to be environmentally friendly.”

He added, “Green Planet offers a one-stop-shop across every range, which will continue to grow and be updated.”

“It can be a minefield for anyone wanting to be more environmentally aware but who is not sure of what it all means.

“That’s why, as well as offering enhanced ranges, we will also have the expertise via the new company to advise customers on what is best for their needs.”

The new company is dividing its products into “compostable”, “recyclable” and “reusable.”

Products available will include hot and cold cups, cutlery, tablewear made from natural resources such as naturally fallen palm leaves and sugar cane and replacement options for fast food boxes.

Environmentally friendly pizza boxes and kebab cartons made of an alternative to polystyrene are part of the recyclable ranges, with a huge selection of plant based cleaning products also on offer.

Green Planet has even managed to find environmentally friendly items such as mop buckets and ‘danger – wet floor’ signs, along with cleaning cloths which can be washed and used around ten times before being suitable for recycling.

“We have spent a great deal of time sourcing a whole range of products which we believe our customers will appreciate because of their desire to be more environmentally friendly,” said Mr Hoey.

“And the launch of Green Planet Catering Products means we can be ahead of the game in terms of what we can offer and the expertise we can provide.”

Green Planet Catering Products is part of the IG Group which provides bar accessories, catering disposables, glassware, crockery and thousands of other products to many of the UK’s biggest names in hospitality.

Based at the North East Industrial Estate at Peterlee, County Durham, the IG Group provides glassware, crockery, bar and cocktail supplies from its 150,000 sq ft warehouses where it holds around 10,000 branded products.

The company also has a base at the London Design Centre in Islington.

The products are available throughout the UK via the company’s wide network of distributors.

For more information, visit www.iggroup.com