Leading Link Open New Offices

Leading Link, a Northumberland-based charity known for supporting young people through a wide range of innovative programmes, has relocated its offices to the heart of Blyth town centre. To mark this important milestone, the charity recently hosted an open day, welcoming more than 40 representatives from community groups, funders, and local organisations to the new workplace.

The event provided an opportunity for visitors to tour their newly refurbished offices and learn more about Leading Link’s work, which focuses on empowering young people through activities and initiatives that develop life skills, confidence, and resilience. Through collaborations with schools, local authorities, and community groups, Leading Link ensures that every young person they engage with can thrive.

Operations & Finance Manager Chris Johnson said, “We are thrilled to have had such strong support from the community as we move into this exciting new chapter in Blyth. Our new offices will allow us to continue expanding our reach, offering even more young people the chance to access vital programs and services. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped make this move possible.

“Leading Link would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the donors who contributed to the refurbishment of the new offices, including a substantial donation from Layer 7 IT Security and a generous contribution from Northumberland Freemasons. Their support has been instrumental in transforming the new space into a welcoming and vibrant space for young people,” he added.

Stuart Cairns of Northumberland Freemasons commented, “We have seen the good work the charity does with young people all over Northumberland, and when we heard they needed funding to refurbish their new offices, we decided to help. The new offices are fantastic, and we know they will be used to great effect.”

One of Leading Link’s main roles is to administer and manage Northumberland’s HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) programme, a nationally recognised government initiative, and working closely with colleagues at Northumberland County Council, enables an enriched, exciting, and engaging program of activities delivered across Northumberland through a network of partner organisations and providers.

Last year, in Northumberland and North Tyneside, Leading Link worked with over hundreds of young people to establish their needs and views on what is important for them and their peers. With numerous camps running during the summer holidays, engaging with young people to make sure the activities they did were right for them and designed by them to encourage their future engagement and enrichment.

“This is a new chapter for the charity and with our current level of support from our funders, our excellent staff and trustees we will continue to deliver top quality, meaningful programmes for the young people of Northumberland and beyond,” said Chris.