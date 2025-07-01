Affordability driving UK staycation boom 63% of Brits plan to visit UK destinations this Summer with Dorset, Devon and Scotland topping the list

New research1) from Europcar suggests that affordability is the primary factor influencing Brits‘ summer holiday plans this year, leading to a potentially significant surge in domestic travel. The findings highlight a clear shift in consumer behaviour as households navigate lasting cost-of-living pressures.

Highlights

More than 1 in 5 are not plan ning a summer holiday this year – 27% said affordability is the main deterrent

63% intend to visit UK destinations

35% are embracing budget-friendly accommodation options such as camping, caravanning, staying with friends or house swapping

Popular UK destinations include Dorset and Devon (11%), Scotland (11%), Cornwall (10%) and the Lake District (10%)

61% plan to use their own car for the trip

“Our latest research clearly demonstrates that while the desire for a summer break remains strong, affordability is paramount for UK consumers,” commented Sarah Clarke, Consumer Marketing Manager of Europcar Mobility Solutions UK.

“With over 60% planning to use their own car for their UK break, the wear and tear of a long journey, as well as trying to cram in everything needed for the trip, could be a false economy. At Europcar, we are committed to providing flexible and affordable vehicle rental solutions that help everyone enjoy the beauty of the UK without the worry of vehicle maintenance. With a range of vehicles suitable for fitting in all the luggage and kids, plus a delivery and collection option to start your holiday with ease, we can provide the best vehicle for every journey.”

Of the 22% of respondents to the Europcar survey that are not planning a summer holiday this year, 27% cited affordability as the main deterrent, with a further 12% saving for other large expenses.

More than one in three (38%) are opting for a UK holiday as a direct result of the increased cost of living. 43% are staying on UK soil because they want less travel time; 33% want to avoid the hassle of flying. And despite the well-known unpredictability of British weather, it appears to be a minor concern for holidaymakers. Only 17% said they would cut their holiday short if bad weather arrived.

Driving remains the preferred mode of transport for the majority, with 61% choosing to travel by car for their UK holiday. While 20% plan to use public transport including coaches or trains.

Europcar recognises the need for effortless exploration, offering convenient car hire solutions for those looking to reach out-of-the-way areas and maximise their staycation experience. For further information on renting in the UK visit Europcar UK.

