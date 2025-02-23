LEGO Launching Free Formula 1 Set Event at Stores Next Month

LEGO and Formula 1 fans have an exciting opportunity coming their way in March 2025! LEGO Stores will be hosting a special make-and-take event, allowing fans to build and take home a free Formula 1 model. This event is set to celebrate the launch of LEGO’s newest Formula 1 sets, which have been designed in collaboration with all ten official F1 teams.

What to Expect at the Event

During this limited-time event, visitors will have the chance to assemble a unique Formula 1 LEGO model, completely free of charge. These types of events are highly anticipated by LEGO enthusiasts, as they provide an opportunity to engage with new sets and enjoy an interactive building experience.

While supplies will likely be limited, past LEGO make-and-take events have been popular among both kids and adults. Fans are encouraged to check with their local LEGO Store for event details and availability to ensure they don’t miss out.

New LEGO Formula 1 Sets on the Way

Alongside the event, LEGO will be launching a brand-new lineup of Formula 1-inspired sets. These include detailed models from the LEGO Speed Champions series, featuring cars from prestigious manufacturers such as Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes.

For younger builders, LEGO has also expanded its Formula 1 collection with sets in the LEGO DUPLO and LEGO City lines. These additions are designed to provide a fun and immersive race-day experience for fans of all ages.

Mark Your Calendar!

With this thrilling promotion, LEGO is offering fans an exciting way to celebrate their love for Formula 1 while enjoying the hands-on experience of building a high-speed race car. Be sure to visit your nearest LEGO Store in March 2025 to take part in this special event and explore the upcoming LEGO Formula 1 collection.

For more details, visit LEGO’s official website or check with your local LEGO Store for event dates and participation guidelines.