Newcastle made a strong start to new Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The opening weekend over the past 30 years has given fans countless memorable and iconic moments, as clubs look to set the tone for the rest of the season. Head-to-head virtual trading platform, SportsBroker, surveyed Newcastle United fans to find out their sides’ ‘Most Memorable Premier League Opening Day Moment.’*

Coming top of the pile with 26% of the vote was Les Ferdinand’s debut goal in a 3-0 victory over Coventry City in 1995. LuaLua’s brace and backflips vs West Ham in 2002 came second (16%), with Obafemi Martins’ overhead kick goal vs Bolton coming in third (8%).

Premier League fans were also asked to vote for the ‘Most Memorable Premier League Moment of All Time’, with David Beckham’s half-way line strike vs Wimbledon in 1996 topping the list (35.9%).

Phil Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at SportsBroker, commented: “Memorable moments shape a season for any club and ahead of the new campaign starting, we were keen to get a fan point of view and what they felt was the most iconic opening day moment in the last 30 years of Premier League football. Ferdinand made an instant impact on his debut – Newcastle fans will be hoping that their strong start to this season can continue.”

*Research was completed by SportsBroker in partnership with YouGov, and surveyed 1,000 UK adults aged 18+ who are fans of the associated clubs.