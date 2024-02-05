Let your ‘Galfriend’ know how much she means to you this Galentine’s with fine art hearts gifts

You might be surprised to hear that the tradition of Galentine’s started way back in 2010, thanks to popular sitcom Parks & Recreation. With supporters including the former first lady Michelle Obama, Galtentine’s is becoming more popular with each passing year. It’s an opportunity for women (“gals”) to celebrate their female friendships on February 13th, either as a celebration prior to Valentine’s or perhaps as an alternative for single women.

If you are getting together to celebrate the relationship you have with your close girlfriend(s) this February and want to show them how much they mean with a gift, the Hearty Calon Lan range from Driftwood Designs is bound to have the perfect pressie.

Driftwood Designs draws on its Welsh heritage in the naming of this range. Literally translating as “pure heart”, that is precisely what you get with this stunning series, in a fabulous representation of the affection experienced in strong female friendships. The design is bold, vibrant, and striking with a simple heart image repeated across the products in different colours and designs and with varying backgrounds, rather like an old-fashioned quilt, meaning the eye is repeatedly drawn from one heart to the next.

The design was created by fine artist Lizzie Spikes, whose passion is creating colourful illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. In the creation of the Hearty range, that passion has been realised in beautiful, yet affordable products perfect for Galentine’s gifts…

For the gadabout gal

If your favourite lady likes to get out and about, and look her best while doing so, she will love the Hearty bag, which is 100% cotton, comes in a tote bag style and is machine washable. At £15.00, it’s not going to break the bank to show you care.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/calonnog-hearty-bag/

Why not pair it with the perfectly complimenting make-up bag in the same great design, which is also 100% cotton and a good size to hold everything she needs when on the town and requiring a makeup touch up. Ideal for when you’re on your next girls’ night out.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/make-up-travel-bag/

For the gal pal who loves to cook

If your bestie lives in the kitchen and loves nothing more than inviting you round to try out her latest recipe or lay on your favourite comfort food when you’re having a bad week, there is bound to be a kitchen accessory bearing the Hearty design that she will love.

To warm her heart every time she takes something out of the oven, why not give her Calon Lan oven gloves? They are beautiful and practical, sturdy and fit for purpose.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/calonnog-hearty-oven-gloves/

The oven gloves pair nicely with the fabulous apron in the same design. In fact, you may find she ‘forgets’ to take it off when you sit down to eat! If you’re on a budget, you can get one this year and the other next year to match. The apron is also 100% cotton and feels as good as it looks.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/calonnog-hearty-apron/

Your buddy will also adore the hearty chopping board at just £12.00. Made from sustainable eucalyptus hardboard, they are scratch, stain and heat resistant (to 145°C). So practical as well as visually charming.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/hearty-calon-lan-small-chopping-board/

For your ‘homey’

If your bestie loves making her home look good, the Hearty range has some lovely pieces for the living room. These offer a bold splash of colour to liven things up a bit and will be a conversation-starter when other friends pop round.

The velvet cushion cover is perfect for her favourite armchair or spot on the sofa. Warm and comforting and ideal for relaxing with in the evening.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/calonnog-hearty-velvet-cushion/

For a more extravagant gift, the design also works wonderfully as a lampshade, which will brighten the room at any time of day. Made to order, Lizzie’s lovely Hearty design has been printed onto fabric, and the gorgeous shades are hand finished in the Driftwood Designs workshop. They can be used as either a hanging pendant or for a table lamp.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/calon-lampshade/

Mini gifts and extras

If the quote ‘Though she be but little she is fierce’ rings true for your friend, then Lizzie’s ‘She is Fierce’ magnet is the ideal gift. Slip it inside a card, or add it as a little to extra to one of the items above. She is bound to appreciate you recognising the real her. https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/she-is-fierce-magnet/

Whatever you choose, add a ‘You’re s Star’ gift decoration to the wrapping – let her know how great you think she is.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/youre-a-star-gift-decoration/

So, whatever the preferences of your Galentine – and your budget – you’re bound to find a gift with a difference this year. Make your BFF smile and show you have a “Calon Lan” by heading to the website: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/

And the best part is, once they have fallen in love with the design, you have ideas for years to come!

ABOUT DRIFTWOOD DESIGNS

Driftwood Designs incorporates the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes whose passion is creating illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. This means her art can be incorporated into people’s everyday lives in the form of oven gloves, lamp shades, coasters, aprons and even clocks. Lizzie and her business partner Becky Barratt are both native to Wales and they have grown from a home-based business to three shops in Wales. They also they also have an online shop, which is figuratively packed to the rafters with beautiful, accessibly priced products.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/lizziespikesdriftwood

https://www.instagram.com/drifteddesigns/