Liberty Steel Hartlepool has secured contracts to build more than 470 kilometres of pipe for use in offshore and onshore energy infrastructure projects in the United States and Caspian Sea regions.

The orders, of significant value, will be fulfilled at Liberty’s Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded Linepipe (LSAW) mill. Production has commenced and will continue for the next 10-12 months, providing the strongest backlog of orders the business has experienced in over 6 years.

The contracts are from unnamed clients. However, one of them is by some way the largest order since the business was taken over by Liberty House Group in 2017. Additional resource has been added to the workforce to meet demanding client schedules, giving a boost to the local community in these uncertain times.

The orders are for carbon steel linepipe, widely used to carry oil and gas. Fulfilling the orders – for 470 kilometres (290 miles) of pipe – will involve producing linepipe of sufficient total length to run from Hartlepool all the way to London.

Martyn Curnow, Commercial Director, Liberty Steel Hartlepool, commented: “Once again Liberty Pipes Hartlepool has proven, despite some of the most challenging market conditions we have ever faced, that it has an ability to compete and secure prestigious project work on a global scale.

“We have been tracking some of these projects for many years and it is extremely pleasing that our determination and persistence have paid off. These orders provide a strong foundation on which our business can continue to build.”

Andy Hill, Managing Director, Liberty Steel Hartlepool, said: “Our number one priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families. To ensure this, in addition to our ongoing focus on health & safety, Liberty Pipes Hartlepool are working within the UK Government guidelines during the COVID-19 global pandemic as we seek to expedite these important contracts over coming months”.

Mike Hill, member of parliament (MP) for Hartlepool said: “This is fantastic news for Liberty Steel and for the town. These are very difficult times for everyone, including business, and to hear a good news story like this is both uplifting and inspirational. Liberty has gone from strength to strength since taking over the 42 and 84 inch Pipe Mills in Hartlepool and it is encouraging to know that it not only continues to be successful, but is also bringing much needed jobs into the area.”