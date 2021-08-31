Newcastle properties have let within three hours of being advertised, with help from one of the region’s leading sales and lettings agents.

Two properties, in Spital Tongues and Heaton, let instantly and in 2.5 hours respectively, with the help of Newcastle-based Walton Robinson.

Lettings Manager, Kyle Dickson, said: “We’re really pleased with how rapidly these properties let and how this allows us to deliver such a high standard of service to our landlords.

‘’We believe that these results have been accomplished due to our strong team of Property Consultants who pull together and work as one.’’

The property in Spital Tongues was let before it was even advertised, with the tenancy being snapped up by a group of students who were contacted by the agency’s Lettings Team.

Working together, the Lettings and Valuations Teams combined their efforts to turnaround the lettings process for both properties in record timing.

Property Landlord, Mr Shelley, said: “My house was rented within a week of instructing Walton Robinson and the whole process was handled really well.

“Very efficient service from the rental team, and I would highly recommend Walton Robinson to anyone thinking of renting a property.”

Both Spital Tongues and Heaton are extremely popular areas for landlords looking to invest in property in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Properties in these areas are highly sought after, due to their proximity to the City Centre and are therefore ideal for both students and professional renters, providing a stable return on investment. More often than not, there is waiting list of potential tenants.

Property Landlord, Mr Elliott, said: “I was really pleased with the service from Walton Robinson, I had hardly given the go ahead to market the flat and it was snapped up.”

Walton Robinson specialise in residential lettings for students, professionals and families in and around the Newcastle area, and those wanting to invest, buy, sell or develop property anywhere in the North East.

The Lettings and Estate Agent provides landlord property management services in Newcastle upon Tyne and surrounding areas, including let only, full property management and facilities management services.

For more information, or if you would like to discuss renting or investing with us, call 0191 243 1000, or visit: https://www.waltonrobinson.com/