Inspired by the concept of the Diavel “Materico”, the new livery of the bike is characterized by asymmetrical and refined graphics that combine glossy grey, matt black and sporty details in yellow

The new Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” will be available in Ducati dealerships starting from July 2021

From 10 to 13 June it will be possible to admire the new Diavel 1260 S on display in Piazza Duomo in Milan for the MIMO Motor Show

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 9 June 2021 – Ducati enriches the Diavel 1260 family for the 2022 Model Year with the presentation of the new Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel”, which will be available in dealerships starting from July 2021.

After launching the special Diavel 1260 Lamborghini version in November 2020, created in collaboration with the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer, Ducati is further expanding the Diavel 1260 family with the arrival of this new motorcycle, which is inspired by the concept of the Diavel “Materico” presented in 2019 on the occasion of the “Beautiful Boldness / Visionary Design” event during the Milan Design Week and subsequently put on display at MOARD (Motorcycle Art & Design), an exhibition dedicated to two-wheel design.

The livery of the Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” is characterized by the choice of asymmetrical and refined graphics that combine glossy grey and matt black as the main colours, to which are added sporty touches in yellow, including the frame, the lower part of the tail, the dedicated seat badge and some details of the bike.

From 10 to 13 June the new Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” will be exhibited in a world premiere at the 2021 edition of the MIMO Motor Show. Enthusiasts will be able to admire it inserted in the prestigious setting of Piazza Duomo in Milan and join the presentation parade of the motorcycle, which will be attended by the Director of the Centro Stile Ducati Andrea Ferraresi.

“The Ducati Diavel 1260 family, synonymous with style, innovation and performance, has won prestigious international design awards such as the “Red Dot Award” and the “Good Design Award”. We are really pleased to present this new version in Milan, a city that has always represented a world benchmark in this sector.” declared Andrea Ferraresi “The Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” is a bike that does not go unnoticed. Its asymmetrical graphics, the contrast between matt black, grey and touches of yellow have been designed to enhance the power, design and sportiness of this bike.”

Unconventional and unmistakable, the Diavel 1260 combines the performance of a maxi-naked with the ergonomics and comfort of a muscle cruiser. The beating heart of the bike is the 1262 cc Testastretta DVT engine that delivers 162 hp at 9,500 rpm with a flat and full-bodied torque curve, which allows scorching acceleration and at the same time offers regularity at low revs ideal for everyday use or touring. The chassis, characterized by the distinctive 240 mm rear tyre, guarantees surprising levels of handling and lean angles for the rider, combined with a good level of comfort.

The Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” joins the S version in Thrilling Black & Dark Stealth colour with red frame and black wheels. The standard version is available in Dark Stealth colour with black frame and black wheels.

On the Ducati.com website there is the “Configurator” section which allows you to view the Diavel equipped with your favourite Ducati Performance accessories on the screen of your PC, tablet or smartphone and to share the customized version with the nearest dealer to book a test ride.

The presentation video of the Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” can be viewed at this link.