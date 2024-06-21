Lilidorei Shortlisted for Three Construction Awards

Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden has been shortlisted for a trio of prestigious construction awards.

Since its opening 12 months ago, Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden has attracted nearly 200,000 visitors from across the UK and overseas. This month it has been revealed that the attraction has been shortlisted for a trio of construction awards since opening.

Having already won the Judges Choice Award at the regional North East RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2024, earlier this month, Lilidorei will progress to the prestigious national RICS UK Grand Final Awards. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in the autumn.

The project also received a second nomination, for Building Project of the Year at the Constructing Excellence Awards for the North East in June. Additionally, the project received a third nomination for Best Project of the Year at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards, with the awards ceremony taking place in late June.

At 26-metres high, the timber play structure is the largest in the world, designed and constructed by playground specialists, Monstrum (Denmark).

Charlie Aviston, senior quantity surveyor at AtkinsRealis, who supported The Alnwick Garden team throughout the project, said: “We joined the Lilidorei project from the outset, committed to delivering this unique initiative while overcoming many challenges along the way. Our dedication to the project ensured that we navigated various obstacles, ultimately achieving our goal of bringing this ambitious project to life.

“The success of Lilidorei hinged on a unique team dynamic. The specialists involved not only exhibited technical excellence but also respected and supported each other’s roles, creating a culture of mutual assistance.

“The final outcome is a fantastic family facility that will be enjoyed by many communities for years to come. We are incredibly proud of what the whole team achieved in realising the Duchess’ vision to create a sustainable and magical village that inspires children from all walks of life to play.”

The £15.5m mythical play village was created with primary school children in mind by the Duchess of Northumberland to encourage them to play outside and use their imaginations to uncover the secrets of Lilidorei and the nine clans who reside there.

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden said: “After many years of planning, Lilidorei started its transformative journey in 2019, amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, and opened its doors to the public in 2023.

“The design of the play structure, Elfwin Drin, was ambitious and there was no blueprint for creating a unique experience like Lilidorei. Enlisting the expertise of our partners, including AtkinsRealis, helped us navigate the design and build phases, enabling the creation of this special and truly individual attraction.

“We feel very proud to be nominated for these awards and it is a testament to the skill of our designers, management and construction teams. We are delighted to see they have all been recognised regionally and nationally for their talents through these awards.”

Since opening its doors last May, Lilidorei has welcomed over 200,000 visitors and 3,500 primary school children with its Free School Friday initiative.