List of Dog Racing Track in the North West of England

Dog racing is a popular sport in the North West of England, with several tracks scattered across the region. Whether you are a dog racing enthusiast or simply looking for a fun outing with friends and family, the North West offers a variety of options for enjoying this thrilling sport. In this article, we will explore some of the top dog racing tracks in the area, each offering its own unique charm and excitement.

1. Manchester Greyhound Stadium: Located in Belle Vue, Manchester Greyhound Stadium is one of the oldest and most renowned dog racing tracks in the country. Established in 1927, it has become a sought-after destination for dog racing enthusiasts. With state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant atmosphere, Manchester Greyhound Stadium provides a memorable experience for visitors. The stadium offers a range of services, including dining options and private suites, ensuring that spectators have a comfortable and enjoyable time.

2. Liverpool Greyhound Stadium: Situated in the heart of Liverpool, this dog racing track combines the excitement of racing with the city’s electrifying energy. Whether you are a fan of the sport or simply seeking a unique entertainment experience, Liverpool Greyhound Stadium is a must-visit. The track boasts modern facilities and a variety of food and drink options, allowing spectators to make the most of their visit. Races are held regularly, offering visitors ample opportunities to enjoy the thrill of watching these beautiful and agile animals in action.

3. Preston Dog Track: Located in the city of Preston, this dog racing track is known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The track hosts frequent race meets, attracting both avid fans and casual observers. With its accessible location and spacious grounds, Preston Dog Track offers a great day out for families and friends. There are food and beverage options available, ensuring that visitors can relax and enjoy the races in comfort. The track also offers betting facilities for those feeling lucky and looking to add an additional element of excitement to their experience.

4. Haydock Park Greyhound Stadium: Situated near Newton-le-Willows in Merseyside, Haydock Park Greyhound Stadium is another excellent choice for dog racing enthusiasts. The stadium is well-known for its inviting atmosphere and top-tier facilities. Races are held throughout the year, catering to both seasoned spectators and newcomers to the sport. Whether you are an avid bettor or simply enjoy witnessing the speed and agility of these incredible four-legged athletes, Haydock Park Greyhound Stadium has something for everyone.

5. Southport Greyhound Stadium: Nestled in the coastal town of Southport, this dog racing track offers a unique experience for both locals and tourists. Combining the thrill of racing with stunning sea views, Southport Greyhound Stadium provides a picturesque backdrop to an adrenaline-fueled day out. The track features a lively atmosphere and a wide range of amenities, including dining options and bars. Regular race meets ensure that visitors can easily plan their visit and enjoy this exciting sport.

These are just a few of the fantastic dog racing tracks you can find in the North West of England. Whether you are looking for a day of excitement or simply want to explore the world of dog racing, these tracks offer the perfect opportunity. So, gather your friends and family, head to your nearest track, and enjoy a thrilling day of dog racing in the North West!

