List of Dog Racing Tracks in the North East of England

The North East of England boasts a rich history of dog racing, offering both locals and tourists a thrilling experience. Fans of this high-adrenaline sport can immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere and witness these majestic creatures showcase their speed and agility. In this article, we present a comprehensive list of dog racing tracks in the North East of England, where enthusiasts can enjoy the excitement of greyhound racing.

1. Newcastle Greyhound Stadium: Located on the Newcastle Quayside, this modern stadium has been attracting visitors since 1928. The Newcastle Greyhound Stadium offers a superb racing experience with state-of-the-art facilities and various dining options. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or a first-time spectator, the stadium provides an ideal setting to soak up the adrenaline-filled atmosphere while cheering for your favorite greyhound.

2. Sunderland Greyhound Stadium: Situated just 45 minutes from Newcastle, Sunderland Greyhound Stadium is another popular venue for dog racing enthusiasts. With its impressive glass-fronted grandstand, this stadium offers stunning views of the course, ensuring an unforgettable racing experience. Alongside thrilling races, visitors can indulge in a range of dining options, including a restaurant and fast-food outlets, making it an excellent choice for a family day out.

3. Redcar Greyhound Stadium: Located on the north coast of Yorkshire, Redcar Greyhound Stadium tempts visitors with its scenic setting. This picturesque venue features not only greyhound racing but also a host of other events, such as live music and family fun days. Whether you’re a hardcore racing fan or simply seeking a fun-filled evening, Redcar Greyhound Stadium offers an array of entertainment options.

4. Shawfield Greyhound Stadium: Although not technically in the North East of England, Shawfield Greyhound Stadium is worth mentioning due to its close proximity to the region. Situated in Glasgow, this historic stadium hosts numerous greyhound races throughout the year. Equipped with an extensive range of facilities, including several bars and restaurants, visitors can enjoy an all-round enjoyable experience.

5. Peterlee Greyhound Stadium: Tucked away in County Durham, Peterlee Greyhound Stadium aims to deliver first-class entertainment to spectators. This purpose-built venue offers affordable racing action, making it an excellent choice for a budget-friendly day or night out. With its friendly and welcoming atmosphere, Peterlee Greyhound Stadium attracts both seasoned greyhound racing enthusiasts and newcomers seeking an introduction to this thrilling sport.

6. Brough Park Greyhound Stadium: Situated in Byker, Newcastle, Brough Park Greyhound Stadium is one of the oldest greyhound racing venues in the North East. This historic stadium provides a rich heritage to complement the electrifying races. Boasting excellent facilities, including a restaurant and trackside bars, Brough Park Greyhound Stadium offers the perfect combination of entertainment and dining.

7. Stockton-on-Tees Greyhound Stadium: Located in Teesside, Stockton-on-Tees Greyhound Stadium is one of the region’s hidden gems. This family-friendly venue features a vast trackside area, allowing visitors to get up close to the action. With numerous food and drink outlets, as well as on-site betting facilities, Stockton-on-Tees Greyhound Stadium ensures an enjoyable day out for all ages.

These dog racing tracks in the North East of England provide the perfect opportunity for fans of the sport to witness the speed and agility of greyhounds up close. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or simply looking for a thrilling day or night out, the combination of exhilarating races and first-class facilities is sure to create unforgettable memories. So, why not plan a visit to one of these tracks and experience the magic of greyhound racing?

