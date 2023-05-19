List of the Best Clean Dad Jokes

Dad jokes have become a staple in pop culture thanks to their pun-filled, cheesy humor that both entertains and embarrasses. They are especially beloved for their ability to make even the most mundane moments hilarious. But not all dad jokes are clean, which is why we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best dad jokes that won’t make anyone cringe. Here are our top picks:

1. What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet?

“SUPPLIES!”

This joke plays on the word “supplies,” which can be interpreted in two ways. The first, and more serious, interpretation is that the janitor has brought cleaning supplies, which makes sense if he’s just come out of a closet. The second interpretation is that “supplies” is a greeting similar to “What’s up?” which turns the joke into a play on words.

2. How do you make a tissue dance?

You put a little boogey in it.

This joke plays on the double meanings of “boogey” and “dance.” Boogey can mean both a type of dance and a piece of mucus that has been expelled from your nose. This joke is a witty and playful way of making light of something that is normally unpleasant.

3. What do you call an alligator wearing a vest?

An investigator.

This joke is a classic example of a pun. It takes the words “alligator” and “investigator” and combines them to create a new word that sounds similar to the original. It also plays on the stereotype of detectives and investigators always wearing vests.

4. Why don’t scientists trust atoms?

Because they make up everything.

This joke uses a play on words to deliver a punchline that is both witty and relatable. The joke takes advantage of the fact that atoms are the building blocks of everything in the world.

5. What do you call fake spaghetti?

An impasta.

This joke is another example of a pun that takes the words “imposter” and “pasta” and combines them to create a new word. The joke is simple, but it’s also a clever way to make light of something that is normally frustrating – like getting served fake food.

6. Did you hear about the kidnapping at the park?

They woke up.

This joke is a classic example of a “dad joke twist.” It starts off dark and ominous, but the payoff is a silly and harmless pun. The joke is also a good way to break the tension or awkwardness in a situation.

7. Why don’t skeletons fight each other?

They don’t have the guts.

This joke uses a play on words to deliver a punchline that is both funny and easy to remember. It also plays on the stereotype of skeletons being brave and fearless, which makes the punchline even funnier.

8. Why did the tomato turn red?

Because it saw the salad dressing.

This joke uses a play on words to deliver a punchline that is both witty and playful. It also plays on the stereotype of tomatoes being sensitive and emotional, which makes the joke even more relatable.

9. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark?

Frostbite.

This joke is a good example of a pun that takes the words “snowman” and “shark” and combines them to create a new word that is both funny and relatable. It also plays on the stereotype of snowmen being cold and icy, which makes the punchline even more clever.

10. What did the grape say when it got stepped on?

Nothing, it just let out a little wine.

This joke is a classic example of a pun that takes the words “grape” and “whine” and combines them to create a new word that is both witty and clever. It also plays on the stereotype of grapes being delicate and sensitive.

Overall, dad jokes are a great way to lighten the mood and make people laugh. These clean jokes are perfect for any situation and will leave everyone in stitches. So, next time you need a pick-me-up, try telling one of these hilarious jokes to your friends and family.

