List of the Best Clean Dad Jokes

There’s no question about it; dad jokes are a classic that never go out of style. Whether it’s a clever pun or a cringe-worthy one-liner, dad jokes never fail to elicit a groan or a chuckle from anyone within earshot. And the best part is, they don’t need to be dirty or vulgar to be funny.

In fact, some of the best dad jokes out there are completely clean and family-friendly. So, if you’re looking for some new material to impress your family and friends, look no further than this list of the best clean dad jokes out there!

1. Did you hear about the kidnapping at the park?

Don’t worry, though – he woke up.

2. How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh?

Ten tickles!

3. Why do chicken coops only have two doors?

Because if they had four, they’d be a sedan!

Of course, these are only a few of the many clean dad jokes out there. Whether you’re hoping to make your kids groan or just want to impress your friends with your wit, the key to telling a great dad joke is to find the right balance of cleverness and corniness.

So, the next time you’re looking for a little laugh, try out one of these clean dad jokes – and don’t be surprised if they become your new go-to joke at family gatherings and beyond!

