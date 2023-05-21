List of the Best Clean Work Jokes

Laughter is said to be the best medicine. There is nothing quite like humor to relieve stress, improve our mood, and make work feel less exhausting. Jokes, in particular, can energize us to keep going and inspire creativity when we hit a wall. Here are some of the best clean work jokes to tickle your funny bone and lighten up the mood at the office.

1. The Elevator

Two guys are in an elevator when one starts sniffing and looks disgusted. The other guy asks, “Hey man, what’s wrong?” The first guy replies, “Sorry, I just farted.” The second guy nods and says, “It’s okay. I’m not offended. We’re on the same floor.”

This joke is suitable for work because it is clean and not offensive. It plays on wordplay and makes light of an uncomfortable situation.

2. The New Boss

A newly hired manager is holding a staff meeting and introductions. He asks the employees what their positions are and what they do. One employee says, “I’m the head of IT. I keep the computers running and make sure everything is up to date.” The new boss nods and asks the next employee to introduce themselves. The next person says, “I’m the head of Marketing. I promote the company, come up with advertising ideas, and create campaigns.” The manager nods again and turns to the third employee to introduce themselves. The third employee looks up and says, “I’m sorry, I don’t know what I do. You are the third person to ask me today.”

This joke relies on the notion that everyone knows someone who is lost in their job or does not know what they are supposed to be doing. It can be work-related, relatable, and light-hearted.

3. The Goldfish

A man brings his pet goldfish into a business meeting. The colleagues are surprised and ask why he brought his fish. The man explains, “I read in an article that having a pet in the room can relieve stress, lower blood pressure, and increase productivity.” His colleagues smile and observe the fish in its bowl. A few minutes pass, and one colleague turns to the man and says, “That’s cool. But how does your fish help?” The man replies, “Oh, he’s as good at PowerPoint presentations as anyone here.”

This joke is a classic play on words. It turns the idea of productivity on its head by showing how even a pet fish can contribute to the workforce. It is a clever joke that can bring humor to any meeting or environment.

4. The Broken Photocopier

An office assistant is trying to fix the photocopier when his boss walks in and asks, “What are you doing?” The assistant replies, “Trying to fix the photocopier.” The boss looks at the machine and asks, “Is it broken?” The assistant looks up and says, “No, it’s just tired. It’s been copying all day.”

This joke is a light-hearted way to relieve tension when a machine breaks down. It affirms the idea that machines can get tired and even gives them a human attribute. The joke is both creative and amusing.

5. The Salesman

A salesman knocks on a door. A seven-year-old boy answers and has a cigar in his mouth and a glass of whiskey in his hand. The salesman is taken aback but asks, “Is your Mom or Dad at home?” The boy replies, “What do you think?”

This joke is a quick and playful way to poke fun at the absent parents. It is clean and humorous, and is perfect for lightening the mood.

6. The New Office

Two workers are walking through a new office building. One says, “The company built this office to promote teamwork.” The other worker nods and comments, “This place looks like it was designed to promote eavesdropping.”

This joke takes a jab at overly designed modern buildings. It is quick witty and is sure to raise a smile.

7. The Boss’s Order

A boss asks one of his employees, “Do you believe in life after death?” The employee responds, “I believe it depends on how many hours you work.” The boss replies, “Good answer. I need you to come in on Saturday.”

This joke is a classic work joke. It takes a humorous jab at bosses who habitually ask their employees to work overtime. It is funny, and most people will undoubtedly relate to it, which makes it a great ice-breaker in any office.

8. The Meeting

A man walks into a meeting and sees another person sitting in his chair. The man approaches and says, “Excuse me, that’s my seat.” The other person gets up and responds, “Sorry, I didn’t know you had a reservation.”

This is a quick joke that relies on witty wordplay. It shows the power struggle that can sometimes exist in meetings and is sure to generate a chuckle.

9. The Job Interview

In a job interview, the interviewer says to the candidate, “We are looking for someone who can work well under pressure. Can you give an example?” The candidate turns to the interviewer and says, “I’m applying for a job, aren’t I?”

This joke is charming and gives a light-hearted spin on what can be a nerve-wracking situation. It would be perfect to use in a job interview that is starting to feel too serious to lighten the mood.

10. The Bad Day

A man walks into work looking tired, haggard, and upset. His coworker asks him, “Why do you look so terrible today?” The man replies, “I lost a lot of sleep last night. I slept like a log and woke up in the fireplace.”

This joke plays with the saying “slept like a log” and takes it to its ridiculous limit. It is amusing and can be used with anyone who has clearly had a bad day.

Clean work jokes are usually appreciated by everyone, from the CEO to the intern. Telling a joke is a great way to break the ice, create a relaxed atmosphere, and help people bond. There are countless work jokes out there, but these ten are some of the best and can easily be used in any work setting. Whether it’s to lighten up a meeting, brighten up a colleague’s day or reduce the feeling of stress that comes with work, these jokes are sure to help.

